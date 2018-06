1,100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadat of 29 innocent civilians, while injuring 117 others

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations

ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation

Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.