From Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's (ZAB) socialist approach of Roti, Kapra, Makan to Shaukat Aziz's free market and deregulation, Pakistan has come full circle. Shortcut Aziz talked about "Pakistan Incorporated". He believed in privatization, deregulation, globalization, and corporatization as he was a product of this exploitative system. Before the corporatisation of politics, strict moral standards were in vogue. People voluntarily regulated their conduct.As a child growing up in Lahore, I clearly remember the words of the 'Allo Channa Chatwala'. He always claimed that his 'Khata' was made from tammarin and not half-ripe mangoes (Ambi) as it was injurious to human health which resulted in the sore throat of the kids. The 'Golaywala' (Ice Lolly) used natural flavors for customers' protection. Whenever I go to Nila Gumbad, I stop by the shop of Ghulam Rasool 'Cholaywala' who excels in his field. On my last visit, I asked him about his succession, with a heavy heart he replied none. He then revealed his daily routine, he starts cooking at 'Fajar' to be ready for service by 11 AM. All ingredients are pure, which then combined with slow cooking, deliver taste. None of his children were willing to put in this hard work. After him, it will be all over, the era will come to an end. The approach of Shaukat Aziz and unscrupulous ways of Sharifs prevail. The famous saying, "Everything is fair in love and war", is followed, though it is mostly for personal gains.Deregulation has gone too far and has seriously lowered our moral standards. The approach of Shaukat Aziz and unscrupulous ways of Sharifs prevail. The famous saying, "Everything is fair in love and war", is followed, though it is mostly for personal gains. There has been an obvious moral degradation. In the recently held Panama trial, it was alleged that one of the Judges was allocated a plot in Islamabad as per rules. There is no justification for this kind of state benevolence during an important trial. In the regime of Ayub Khan, a residential plot was allotted to Justice A.R. Cornelius who lived all his professional life in Falettis Hotel. He returned the allotment letter with thanks, saying, "I don't need a plot." Then there was another Chief Justice from Lahore who requested the government for a plot in Karachi as he had no place to live there. Soon after the allotment, the plot was sold and profit deposited in the bank. This loot and plunder of national assets at all levels should be curbed. All allotments should be made public. In this game of favors, the common man is the biggest loser.The process of moral deregulation started with the first dictator, Ayub Khan. His was the first mansion on the hill in Islamabad very close to the Marriott Hotel. After his death, the property was sold to Hashwani. So in addition to the PC chain of Hotels, Hashwani Sahib also owns the Ex-Presidential Mansion. By contrast, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan had no palatial house. He had an honest, decent living and served the nation with the best of his abilities. After his assassination in 1951, there was no state funeral for him. He left no empire or hefty bank account for his heirs who fell on hard times. The first dictator was received by the US President as he was their man, chosen to do their dirty work at the cost of the nation.In his recent public address in Islamabad, Kaptaan mentioned that Ayub Khan, as the President of Pakistan, was received by his US counterpart on arrival, considering the importance of the country. The first dictator was received by the US President as he was their man, chosen to do their dirty work at the cost of the nation. Such references are inappropriate and should be avoided. Dictators and their political offshoots are responsible for this moral bankruptcy that we face today.It is a great tragedy that our heroes are projected as zeros and zeros as heroes.