Pakistan successfully tests Babur 1 A Cruise Missile : DG ISPR

Dec 1, 2015
Zarvan said:
Pakistan successfully tests Babur 1 A Cruise Missile. It has the range of 450 KM and car target anything on land or sea.
The upcoming future conflicts and her surroundings will be heavily contested and loaded with jamming/electronic warfare....confusing signals

Hope our missiles are being tested keeping that aspect in mind.
 
Aug 15, 2015
Zarvan said:
Pakistan successfully tests Babur 1 A Cruise Missile. It has the range of 450 KM and car target anything on land or sea.
If true then this is significant. It means that indian destroyers and their aircraft carriers will be sitting ducks for us.
 
Jun 8, 2010
RealNapster said:
What's new this time ? I think this version was already known and we'll tested.
Check the video in Zarvan 1st post. The color of the missile and TEL and Army Team launching the Babur-1 A. All of it signifies that Babur-1 A has been inducted officially in to Pakistan Army and it has become operational . And it was the first official Operational test of LACM from the factory lot that may have been handed to Army.

Babur -1 A was unveiled back in December 2016. So it took 4 years to operationalize an upgraded variant of baseline Babur.

The basline variant of Babur took 8 years to operationalize. From 2005-2012. So I guess with each iteration, the operationalization time of Babur variants are also decreasing
 
Apr 28, 2011
Bratva said:
Check the video in Zarvan 1st post. The color of the missile and TEL and Army Team launching the Babur-1 A. All of it signifies that Babur-1 A has been inducted officially in to Pakistan Army and it has become operational . And it was the first official Operational test of LACM from the factory lot that may have been handed to Army.

Babur -1 A was unveiled back in December 2016. So it took 4 years to operationalize an upgraded variant of baseline Babur.

The basline variant of Babur took 8 years to operationalize. From 2005-2012. So I guess with each iteration, the operationalization time of Babur variants are also decreasing
How on earth baseline Babur has more range then upgraded version ?
 
Dec 30, 2016
The range has probably been wrongly reported. Babur-1A's last test mentioned a 750km range. The Babur-3 SLCM has a range of 450km.

Also, can anyone identify the logo in the picture below?

1613037732541.png
 
Mar 14, 2017
So why do we have a 1A? It's land based and has a smaller range than the original?

Is it cost? Maybe it's cheaper to have shorter range missiles, especially if the bulk of what you want to hit won't be that far away?

it is smaller so more can be loaded onto a mobile launcher?

@Zarvan @PanzerKiel @Windjammer @Bratva
S A L M A N. said:
The range has probably been wrongly reported. Babur-1A's last test mentioned a 750km range. The Babur-3 SLCM has a range of 450km.

Also, can anyone identify the logo in the picture below?

Also why do they still record these videos with a nokia camera phone from 2005?
 
May 1, 2007
Isnt Babur 700kms plus range. RAAD was i believe 450kms. How come instead of increasing ours are getting decreased. Reporting error or this an entirely different system?
 
