Pakistan successfully tests Babur 1 A Cruise Missile : DG ISPR

Check the video in Zarvan 1st post. The color of the missile and TEL and Army Team launching the Babur-1 A. All of it signifies that Babur-1 A has been inducted officially in to Pakistan Army and it has become operational . And it was the first official Operational test of LACM from the factory lot that may have been handed to Army.



Babur -1 A was unveiled back in December 2016. So it took 4 years to operationalize an upgraded variant of baseline Babur.



The basline variant of Babur took 8 years to operationalize. From 2005-2012. So I guess with each iteration, the operationalization time of Babur variants are also decreasing