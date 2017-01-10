Pakistan successfully tests Babur 1 A Cruise Missile : DG ISPR

Pakistan successfully tests Babur 1 A Cruise Missile. It has the range of 450 KM and car target anything on land or sea.
What's new this time ? I think this version was already known and we'll tested.
Well it was tested from land. Not from sea. That was the new thing.What's new this time ? I think this version was already known and we'll tested.
The upcoming future conflicts and her surroundings will be heavily contested and loaded with jamming/electronic warfare....confusing signals

On the contrary reduced range. We had Babur with 750 KM range now they are calling it BABUR 1 A and say it has range of 450 KM.No range increase
Check the video in Zarvan 1st post. The color of the missile and TEL and Army Team launching the Babur-1 A. All of it signifies that Babur-1 A has been inducted officially in to Pakistan Army and it has become operational . And it was the first official Operational test of LACM from the factory lot that may have been handed to Army.What's new this time ? I think this version was already known and we'll tested.
How on earth baseline Babur has more range then upgraded version ?
Babur -1 A was unveiled back in December 2016. So it took 4 years to operationalize an upgraded variant of baseline Babur.
The basline variant of Babur took 8 years to operationalize. From 2005-2012. So I guess with each iteration, the operationalization time of Babur variants are also decreasing
Also why do they still record these videos with a nokia camera phone from 2005?The range has probably been wrongly reported. Babur-1A's last test mentioned a 750km range. The Babur-3 SLCM has a range of 450km.
Also, can anyone identify the logo in the picture below?
