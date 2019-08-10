What's new

Pakistan submits dossier but UN chief thanks India in return. Why ?

Trolling
No update received on the pak dossier

www.dawn.com

Pakistan shares dossier on India's 'terror campaign' with UN secretary general

Pakistan reserves the right to “act in self-defence” against India’s unending aggressions, warns Pakistani envoy to UN.
www.dawn.com

www.aljazeera.com

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India, New Delhi dubs it ‘lies’

Pakistan submits ‘terror dossier’ against India to the UN a day after New Delhi gave a dossier to some UNSC members.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.nationalheraldindia.com

UN chief Antonio Guterres praises India for counter-terrorism support

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appreciated India’s support to the counter-terrorism work of the world body and underscored the need to “detect and disrupt” terrorists fleeing the Islamic State prior to them carrying out an attack
www.nationalheraldindia.com www.nationalheraldindia.com

www.indiatoday.in

UN chief Antonio Guterres salutes India for helping others in fight against Covid-19

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres salutes countries like India in helping others in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, his spokesman has said.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

What connects the dots ?
 
Man the Disinformation labs are relentless.. Reported.

Notice that the articles combined has nothing to do with each other.. While some of them go as far back as 2019.. old articles mixed together to form a disinformation lab
 
So what happened to the dossier ?

Care to answer ?
Hey idiot !

These are chronologically ordered items related to UN chief's press. They are related to India and/or Pak. It no where mentions pak dossier
 
