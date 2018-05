The second reason is more discomforting. More than a decade ago, Iran, and to some extent Libya under Gaddafi, told the IAEA that Pakistan assisted them with their nuclear programs. This turned the international spotlight towards Pakistan. Islamabad launched an internal inquiry. Investigators did not find any evidence of official involvement. However, top scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan accepted personal responsibility for passing on nuclear blueprints to Iran and other countries.



Iran and Libya used Pakistan to ingratiate themselves with the IAEA and the western powers. The two probably thought they would get off the hook by producing a smoking gun on Pakistan.



But beyond creating a blot on Pakistan’s nuclear safety record, the incident did not cost Pakistan much in diplomatic capital. More importantly, it did not shift international attention away from Libya and Iran. The Libyan program was dismantled. And, fourteen years later, Iran’s program remains in trouble.

