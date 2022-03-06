What's new

Pakistan strikes key deal with Russia to buy Gas and Wheat

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,871
-2
9,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan strikes key deal with Russia to buy Gas and wheat

– RT reports https://on.rt.com/bt6s

The reported agreement comes as Western countries cut ties with Moscow

So much for Sanctions on Russia?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500493911646781450

Pakistan has signed a major agreement with Russia on the import of natural gas and wheat, media outlets reported this week, citing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan reportedly said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had “great discussions” during his visit to Moscow last week, where the leaders signed a bilateral agreement. He noted that Pakistan plans to import some two million tons of wheat from Russia in the near future.

The two leaders reportedly also discussed the long-delayed Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, which is to be built in collaboration with Russian companies.

Both countries are eager to launch the project at the earliest,” according to Pakistan’s Energy Ministry. The 1,100km (683-mile) pipeline connecting Russia and Pakistan was agreed in 2015. It is to be financed by both Moscow and Islamabad, and to be constructed by Russian contractors.

Reports of the deal come as most Western countries are rapidly distancing themselves from Russia and imposing heavy economic sanctions on the country in response to its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Great many countries can't sanction Russia cause they need them for their interests

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Wheat donation to Kabul withdrawn
2
Replies
17
Views
743
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
onebyone
Good News As Ukraine crisis deepens, China lifts all wheat-import restrictions on Russia
Replies
10
Views
520
Last starfighter
L
beijingwalker
Russian Gazprom Signs A Massive Natural Gas Deal With China, potentially its biggest-ever natural gas supply deal with China
Replies
12
Views
459
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
beijingwalker
Xi Jinping provides Putin lifeline with 30-year gas deal after Germany Scholz cuts Nord Stream 2
Replies
8
Views
420
Beidou2020
B
waz
Pakistan's dirty 'deal' with Putin (daily mail BS headline)
Replies
6
Views
335
xyxmt
X

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom