Pakistan strikes key deal with Russia to buy Gas and wheat

– RT reports https://on.rt.com/bt6s So much for Sanctions on Russia?Khan reportedly said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had “” during his visit to Moscow last week, where the leaders signed a bilateral agreement. He noted that Pakistan plans to import some two million tons of wheat from Russia in the near future.Reports of the deal come as most Western countries are rapidly distancing themselves from Russia and imposing heavy economic sanctions on the country in response to its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.Great many countries can't sanction Russia cause they need them for their interests