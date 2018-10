U see, how shameless party it is, the leaders and followers included.



When in opposition PTI continued with the agitation politics, attacking capital, dharnas, Civil Disobedience movement, Imran Khan asking people to transfer money through Hundi, asking people not to pay taxes, burning utility/electricity bills at sit in, in Islamabad, shutting down cities by force, delaying CPEC.



In short PTI destabilised the country through engineered chaos since 2013 onwards, hurt country economy & development, and now when in govt. applying finishing touch, harming the country even more.



but just check the behaviour of their leaders and followers...Pathetic