Pakistan stock Exchange welcome new era with historic single day gain 1700+ points

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
1649670803077.png


In a historic first, PSX posts over 1,700-point single-day gain

Investors at Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday warmly welcomed the new coalition government in the country as a bull-run witnessed since start of the session and the market registered historic high with tremendous trading volumes.

The market opened on a strong positive note due to clarity on political front. Strong appreciation in PKR against US$ also invited healthy buying in all sectors. The PKR gained against the dollar with PKR/USD closing at 183.3 in the interbank.

Buying was seen from local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support that kept the index in green zone throughout the day where majority of stocks registered healthy gains while over two dozen stocks hit their upper circuits during the session.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index posted highest ever single day gain (in terms of points) of 1,700.38 points or 3.83 percent and closed above 46,000 psychological at 46,144.95 points. The index opened 964 points or 2.0 percent up and hit 46,215.54 points intra-day high level.

Muhammad Sohail, leading analyst and CEO of Topline Securities said that the PSX made new history where the KSE-100 Index posted historic single day gain in term of index points. He said that the KSE-100 Index gained 1,700 points in a single day which is a new record in the history of PSX.

Trading activity also tremendously improved as total daily trading volumes on ready counter surged to 557.672 million shares as compared to 227.885 million shares traded on previous session while total daily traded value increased to Rs 13.362 billion against previous session’s Rs 6.785 billion.

BRIndex100 increased by 216.51 points or 4.87 percent to close at 4,660.23 points with total daily turnover of 508.457 million shares. BRIndex30 surged by 1344.04 points or 8.45 percent to close at 17,258.12 points with total daily trading volumes of 377.494 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $1.430 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 236 billion to Rs 7.710 trillion. Out of total 386 active scrips, 330 closed in positive and only 45 in negative while the value of 11 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 140.797 million shares and gained Rs 0.40 to close at Rs 2.13 followed by Cnergyico PK that closed at Rs 6.00, up Rs 0.80 with 40.149 million shares. Fauji Cement increased by Rs 0.76 to close at Rs 17.86 with 18.176 million shares.

Bata Pak and Rafhan Maize were the top gainers increasing by Rs 145.19 and Rs 100.00 respectively to close at Rs 2,484.39 and Rs 11,500.00 while Gatron Industries and Mithchells Fruit were the top losers declining by Rs 30.23 and Rs 9.21, respectively to close at Rs 471.67 and Rs 118.82.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that bullish momentum was recorded due to clarity over political unrest and appreciation of Pak rupee against dollar.

The market celebrated the long-awaited clarity as KSE-100 Index posted historic single day gain in terms of index points.

Across-the-board rally was witnessed regardless of foreign selling spree. Main board activity remained healthy. Moreover, market even witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (up 385.4 points), Cement (up 228.5 points), Technology (up 199.3 points), Fertilizer (up 129.8 points) and E&P’s (up 117.1 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 230.96 points or 2.46 percent to close at 9,618.35 points with total turnover of 2.288 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 303.72 points or 5.94 percent to close at 5,414.69 points with 46.694 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 373.41 points or 3.73 percent to close at 10,387.45 points with 31.495 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 239.14 points or 4.17 percent to close at 5,973.32 points with 19.891 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 122.83 points or 3.31 percent to close at 3,837.38 points with 27.362 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,859.23 points, up 255.32 points or 7.08 percent with 193.015 million shares.

Neelam Naz at JS Global Capital said that the benchmark KSE-100 Index saw a buoyant day closing above the psychological barrier of 46,000 amid political clarity over the weekend.

Total traded volume stood at 557 million shares where WTL (up 23 percent), CNERGY (up 15 percent), FCCL (up 4.4 percent), HUMNL (up 9.1 percent) and PIBTL (up 17 percent) were the highest contributors.

More than 25 stocks hit their upper circuit during the day where LUCK, HUBC, HBL, MEBL and TRG contributed almost 387 points to the index. Rupee also gained against the dollar with PKR/USD closing at 183.3 in the interbank.

epaper.brecorder.com

BR-ePaper | Apr 12, 2022 | Page Front Page 1

epaper.brecorder.com
www.psx.com.pk

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited -

PSX provides a reliable, orderly, liquid and efficient digitized market place where investors can buy and sell listed companies’ common stocks and other securities. For over 60 years, the Exchange has facilitated capital formation, serving a wide spectrum of participants, including individual...
www.psx.com.pk www.psx.com.pk
 

Jango

Jango

Sep 12, 2010
I'm a bit confused here so help me my friend.

When corporations and companies were having record profits and revenues, N league and their supporters argued that it is all going into the pockets of industralists and CEO's, and had no tangible benefit.

So, do the stock exchange returns go to the poor man?

Please explain, I don't know stock markets or the economy all that well.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
Jango said:
I'm a bit confused here so help me my friend.

When corporations and companies were having record profits and revenues, N league and their supporters argued that it is all going into the pockets of industralists and CEO's, and had no tangible benefit.

So, do the stock exchange returns go to the poor man?

Please explain, I don't know stock markets or the economy all that well.
At that time our Insafi friends used to remind us "Trickle Down Theory"
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
View attachment 833195

www.psx.com.pk

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited -

PSX provides a reliable, orderly, liquid and efficient digitized market place where investors can buy and sell listed companies’ common stocks and other securities. For over 60 years, the Exchange has facilitated capital formation, serving a wide spectrum of participants, including individual...
www.psx.com.pk www.psx.com.pk
Smart move would be to get out now before it all comes crashing down when the 10% Zardari and Ishaq Dar corruption disaster shows up....
 
daring dude

daring dude

Jul 22, 2013
I think it is only temporary as foreign funded bribes money has been inducted by Mutahida #imported_government to show off such indicators..
So we can only came to know later what this brings for us in long run with all the indicators…
 

Menace2Society

Menace2Society

May 2, 2011
You do realise corrupt men with a track record of 30 years of failure are about to take control?

The stock market was their favourite place to launder money and they would cash out in hong kong. Pump and dump schemes incoming
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Nov 22, 2013
The stock exchange responds to political turmoil, and not governance. When the stock exchange rises by 1500 points, the billionaires are the sole beneficiaries. They don't care if NAB is dissolved, or Shahbaz Sharif politicizes the Election Commission of Pakistan. They are not affected by these measures.
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

Dec 19, 2014
V. Makarov said:
The stock exchange responds to political turmoil, and not governance. When the stock exchange rises by 1500 points, the billionaires are the sole beneficiaries. They don't care if NAB is dissolved, or Shahbaz Sharif politicizes the Election Commission of Pakistan. They are not affected by these measures.
Hmm okay. I remember vividly on how PTI fanboys used to celebrate when stock market went up. Now when it's going up, it's a pump and dump scheme. Lol
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Nov 22, 2013
Waterboy said:
Hmm okay. I remember vividly on how PTI fanboys used to celebrate when stock market went up. Now when it's going up, it's a pump and dump scheme. Lol
That is why you don't quote unaware public when you want to show data on economic growth. Let fanboys say what they want. And let the billionaires profit from the political turmoil.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Sep 8, 2009
Jango said:
I'm a bit confused here so help me my friend.

When corporations and companies were having record profits and revenues, N league and their supporters argued that it is all going into the pockets of industralists and CEO's, and had no tangible benefit.

So, do the stock exchange returns go to the poor man?

Please explain, I don't know stock markets or the economy all that well.
They Lied

When when companies make money from Stock Shares

1- The Money is invested by Company into new Product Development or making operations better , this means they increase their potential to generate more revenue. A company basically develops new stuff from stock share sells. They may research new medicine (if pharma company)

2- Hire more people , who pay Tax

3- A good Businessman typically re-invests the profits in successful company to generate Annual Profits they look for long term 10-15 year investment


Of course stable country !!! Is one Factor which impacts stock
Typically people don't invest in counties with Tainted , leadership who have criminal record
 

