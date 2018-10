Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) seen a positive development as KSE 100 Index gained over 1200 points today.

KSE 100 Index gained 1227 points and reached to 38942.53 points. However, 3.26% increase is observed in index as the stock market opened on Wednesday.The US dollar has also seen a fall of Rs1.21 against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank market. However, the USD to PKR ratio observed at Rs132.7.