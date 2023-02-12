Pakistan steps up military aid to Ukraine

Pakistan to supply arms to Ukraine via German port now Supplies of rockets were dispatched from the Karachi Port earlier this month and will enter Ukraine via Emden Port in Germany, said the people. More than 10,000 rockets meant for use in Grad multi-barrel rocket launchers have been shipped, they said. Although Pakistan has been pleading with...

, said people familiar with the matter.Supplies of rockets were dispatched from theearlier this month andthey said.Although Pakistan has been pleading with Russia for discounted oil amid its economic crisis, it has been supplying arms to Ukraine on a regular basis, said one of the persons, who did not wish to be identified.ET was the first to report that Pakistan had stepped up ammunition and other defence supplies via third countries that border Ukraine.ET had reported.Defence firms located in some eastern European states bordering Ukraine have emerged as a gateway for transferring Pakistan-manufactured military equipment, ET had reported.. In return, Ukraine promised Pakistan assistance to upgrade its Mi-17 helicopters. A Ukrainian firm involved with manufacturing of aircraft engines as well as industrial marine gas turbines is reportedly assisting in upgradation of Pakistan helicopters, according to people familiar with the matter, ET had earlier reported.Last year, Pakistan played a critical role in transfer of arms on behalf of the UK to Ukraine., ET had reported in September 2022.Ukraine and Pakistan share close military and industrial ties. Pakistan had purchased more than 320 Ukrainian T-80UD tanks in service with a fully formed ecosystem for their upkeep, use, ammunition and spare parts. Between 1991 and 2020, Ukraine and Pakistan concluded arms contracts worth nearly $1.6 billion. Pakistan has reportedly clinched a deal with Ukraine for the repair of its T-80UD fleet at a cost of $85.6 million.In 2021, Pakistan and Ukraine agreed to optimise military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counterterrorism activities and intelligence domains, ET had earlier reported.