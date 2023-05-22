Pakistan Statistics and Database

Introduction ​

Functions of PBS​

Collection, compilation and analysis of statistical data relating to various sectors of economy

Publication of statistical data

Supply of statistical information to Federal Ministries, Provincial Governments and other organizations

Research with a view of improving statistics

Exchange of statistical information with foreign countries

Technical advice and statistical coordination with other departments

Evaluation and introduction of standard concepts, definition and classifications pertaining to national statistical series

Clearance of statistical projects undertaken by different organizations

Evaluation of efficient computation methods for statistical estimation

Implementation of policy laid down by the Ministry / Division by suitably adopting the Statistical System of Pakistan to conform with the policy

Undertaking the National censuses and surveys

Main Activities of PBS​

a) PRIMARY SOURCE​

Price Statistics Labour Force Statistics Demographic Statistics Household Income & Expenditure Statistics Statistics on Social & Economic status of household Private Building Construction Statistics Population & Housing Census Agriculture & Livestock Census

b) SECONDARY SOURCE​

Statistics of Manufacturing Industries Social Statistics like Education, Health, Sports and Culture Mining and Electricity Undertakings Statistics Business and Communication

c) ADMINISTRATIVE RECORD​

Foreign Trade Statistics Public Finance Statistics Publication of Statistical data. Supply of Statistical information to Federal Ministries, Provincial Governments and other National & International Organizations. To provide advice in technical matters like sample designing and preparation of questionnaires to other agencies/departments Evaluation and introduction of standard concepts, definitions and classifications pertaining to national statistical series. Evaluation of statistical methods for estimation. On job training to the working statisticians of various Federal/Provincial organizations. Preparation of National Accounts.

Statistical Acts​

SROs​

PBS Policies​

.,.,Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is the prime official agency of Pakistan, responsible for collection, compilation and dissemination of reliable and timely statistical information to the policy makers, planners and researchers. It publishes a variety of reports, based on primary and secondary data, especially on economics and social aspects of the country. After independence of Pakistan, Central Statistical Office (CSO) was setup by the Government of Pakistan in 1950 as an attached department of Economic Affairs Division. Since then statistical system was reviewed from time to time by both local and foreign consultants. In 1972, on the recommendation of IBRD Mission, Central Statistical Office (CSO) was upgraded to a full-fledged Statistics Division. The Division was re-organized in 1981 and its technical wing (the then CSO) was converted into Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) as one of its attached departments. As a step forward Government of Pakistan has established Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, by merging Federal Bureau of Statistics, the Population Census Organization, The Agriculture Census Organization and the Technical wing of Statistics Division.Collection and compilation of statistical data relating to various socio-economic sectors through primary, secondary sources and administrative records of the government: