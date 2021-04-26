Pakistan starts vaccination drive for 40 and above from tomorrow

SLAMABAD:
The federal government on Monday announced that Covid-19 vaccine registration for those aged 40 or above will commence from April 27 (Tuesday).
Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision was taken during a National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting held today.
The NCOC head further revealed that those registered in the 50 and above age bracket can now also avail walk-in vaccination facility.
“If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register,” Umar tweeted.
On Sunday, three planes of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine left China for Pakistan amidst a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases in the country.
The shipment arrived as Pakistan's tally for confirmed cases crossed 800,000 and the death toll crossed the 17,000 mark.
Previously, a total of 2.56 million vaccine doses had arrived in Pakistan from China and 1.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were donated to the country.
The vaccination of people in the age group 50 to 59 also began on April 21. The NCOC started registering citizens above 50 years of age for Covid-19 vaccination from March 30.
Govt commences vaccination drive for 40 and above from Apr 27
NCOC also decides to allow walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above
