Pakistan starts vaccination drive for 40 and above from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD:
The federal government on Monday announced that Covid-19 vaccine registration for those aged 40 or above will commence from April 27 (Tuesday).

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision was taken during a National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting held today.

The NCOC head further revealed that those registered in the 50 and above age bracket can now also avail walk-in vaccination facility.

“If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register,” Umar tweeted.

On Sunday, three planes of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine left China for Pakistan amidst a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases in the country.

The shipment arrived as Pakistan's tally for confirmed cases crossed 800,000 and the death toll crossed the 17,000 mark.

Previously, a total of 2.56 million vaccine doses had arrived in Pakistan from China and 1.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine were donated to the country.

The vaccination of people in the age group 50 to 59 also began on April 21. The NCOC started registering citizens above 50 years of age for Covid-19 vaccination from March 30.

NCOC also decides to allow walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above
Zarvan said:
I hope they start 30 above soon. So I can get vaccinated also.
Don't worry too much. You seem fit and healthy. Unless you have a history of asthma or heart problems, most young people who get it, get flu like symptoms for a few days. InshaAllah you'd be fine. I got i back in March 2020 - was very ill for 3-4 days, couldnt eat etc. Then i recovered, but it took at couple of weeks to stop feeling weak and tired.

Of course it is much better to take precautions so you don't get it at all.
 
PakSword said:
Get private one. Sputnik is a very good vaccine if you can find that in a private hospital.
Not available. Already registered with multiple hospitals in Lahore, but they are all out of stock.
313ghazi said:
Great step. Should have been opened for all age groups given the fact that vaccination centers remain underutilized and have ample capacity to vaccinate more.
 
