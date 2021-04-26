Pakistan starts vaccination drive for 40 and above from tomorrow

Zarvan said: I hope they start 30 above soon. So I can get vaccinated also. Click to expand...

Don't worry too much. You seem fit and healthy. Unless you have a history of asthma or heart problems, most young people who get it, get flu like symptoms for a few days. InshaAllah you'd be fine. I got i back in March 2020 - was very ill for 3-4 days, couldnt eat etc. Then i recovered, but it took at couple of weeks to stop feeling weak and tired.Of course it is much better to take precautions so you don't get it at all.