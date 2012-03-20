Pakistan Starts Bit Coin Mining! Video.

Regulators in Pakistan can do NOTHING to stop people from bitcoin mining, entrepreneur tells Keiser Report

Pakistan specific start at 14:3026 Jan, 2021 10:01Brendan McDermid / ReutersMax Keiser interviews Farooq Ahmed of the Bitcoin Association of Pakistan to discuss the recent news that the Pakistani government has allocated funds to mining bitcoin.The country’s young people are mostly working in tech industries and providing related services, Ahmed says, adding that bitcoin is widely used.According to Ahmed, the central bank’s ban is not working.