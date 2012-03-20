What's new

Pakistan Starts Bit Coin Mining! Video.

Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,371
6
15,598
Pakistan specific start at 14:30


Regulators in Pakistan can do NOTHING to stop people from bitcoin mining, entrepreneur tells Keiser Report
26 Jan, 2021 10:01
RT
Brendan McDermid / Reuters
Max Keiser interviews Farooq Ahmed of the Bitcoin Association of Pakistan to discuss the recent news that the Pakistani government has allocated funds to mining bitcoin.
The country’s young people are mostly working in tech industries and providing related services, Ahmed says, adding that bitcoin is widely used.
“Government put the ban on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2018, after the bull run. They shut down the mining farms, but it didn’t stop it.”
According to Ahmed, the central bank’s ban is not working. "Adoptions are increasing, people keep using this new technology, and it’s growing in the region.”
 
Last edited:
crigar

crigar

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2019
102
0
263
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I never get it, how cryptocurrency works? I mean no one owns it then who make it who give it to the others. can some tech guyexplain it in simple words?
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,371
6
15,598
crigar said:
I never get it, how cryptocurrency works? I mean no one owns it then who make it who give it to the others. can some tech guyexplain it in simple words?
Click to expand...
Perhaps folks more informed on PDF can provide some info for you.

I have similar thoughts... Bitcoin seems like dark web for drug smugglers and shady folks...

I don't know...
 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
2,519
-3
3,253
Has been happening for many years. Usually in northern areas especially in Hazara and Swat, to keep the machines cool. Only telltale sign is high usage of bandwidth. Places look like chicken farms.
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 22, 2019
88
0
178
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bitcoin is the future, as some say, it will be “digital gold”.
I myself don’t have any bitcoins as of yet but I do have a few hundred alt coins such as etherium etc for investment purposes. Good way to x2 - x100 your investment in the long term.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,360
0
1,269
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
crigar said:
I never get it, how cryptocurrency works? I mean no one owns it then who make it who give it to the others. can some tech guyexplain it in simple words?
Click to expand...
So basically its generated as a reward for solving complex math problems.. computers of specific hardware does the calculations and 1 person who does the most gets a bitcoin.. but a single person has no hope so people join in groups each person contributes his part and gets the amount of reward according to the amount of work his machine puts in..
Clutch said:
Perhaps folks more informed on PDF can provide some info for you.

I have similar thoughts... Bitcoin seems like dark web for drug smugglers and shady folks...

I don't know...
Click to expand...
Well its not a dark web but it certainly is favourite currency of shasy people now that is why its not being allowed in Pakistan now..
WinterFangs said:
Bitcoin is the future, as some say, it will be “digital gold”.
I myself don’t have any bitcoins as of yet but I do have a few hundred alt coins such as etherium etc for investment purposes. Good way to x2 - x100 your investment in the long term.
Click to expand...
I invested 30 quid a year ago... made my 3 back and still have 30 in it 🤣
 
B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
4,885
-2
4,521
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
start working on PI network and if someone want can join with my invitation code "jvtal" and get one pi coin from me.

its very easy to mine just need to log in every 24 hr and you coins will increase it will start block chain and mainnet soon.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
649
-10
737
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Clutch said:
Perhaps folks more informed on PDF can provide some info for you.

I have similar thoughts... Bitcoin seems like dark web for drug smugglers and shady folks...

I don't know...
Click to expand...
@crigar It is a great tool for countries vulnerable to sanctions. See how much Russia is focused on Ethereum. In order to understand cryptocurrencies you first need to understand blockchain.
Sugarcane said:
World will come back to Gold sooner or later - that's for sure.
Click to expand...
Data is more valuable than gold.
 
Last edited:
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
649
-10
737
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mujahid Memon said:
Its still in the gamble stage
Click to expand...
Ethereum caught my attention in 2020 due to the amount of interest the Russian government has in it. Countries like Russia, Venezuela, Iran, NK and more, love cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies aren't backed by anything and the transactions cannot be traced
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom