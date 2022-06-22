What's new

Pakistan - Sri Lanka Test series 2022

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,318
-7
1,744
Country
India
Location
India
Surprised SL even has money and resources right now to conduct this series. With food and fuel crisis going on there.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
80,335
82
132,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
1655990524614.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
80,335
82
132,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.
LAHORE – The Men in Green will fly to Sri Lanka during the wee hours of July 6 (tomorrow) for the two-match Test series.

The much-anticipated tour will commence with a three-day warm-up matches followed by two Tests scheduled on July 16-20 and 24-28.

The first game will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will commence at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Lankan capital. The two squads are facing off under the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Cycle of 2021-23.

On Monday, Pakistani skipper and top batsman Babar Azam said the conditions in the upcoming series will be different and difficult, saying the team are prepared for the challenge.

The star batter expressed full belief in his pacer to pose a threat to Lankan hitters. Pakistan's pace battery has enough capacity to pressure the Islanders, he said at pre-departure press conference.

The squad for the latest Test fixtures includes three openers, four middle-order batters, three all-rounders, two wicketkeepers, two spinners, and four fast bowlers. Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz were named in the squad.

Squad​

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,290
20
24,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Well I am so glad that Pakistan finally appears to have a very talented batting squad with plenty of options available at the benches. We have openers of Abdullah Shafique, Imam, Shan. Babar, Rizwan and Fawad in the middle followed by talented all rounders.

Hopefully we will perform better than Australia in the last series they played against SL as we are known for playing good against the spin attack.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
West Indies to play three rescheduled ODIs against Pakistan in June 2022
2
Replies
22
Views
933
fatman17
fatman17
B
Sri Lanka seeks another loan from Bangladesh
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
UKBengali
U
S
China to provide emergency assistance to Sri Lanka amid economic difficulties
Replies
0
Views
215
SuvarnaTeja
S
Imran Khan
Sri Lanka Economy Has ‘Hit Rock Bottom,’ Putting Pressure on President
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Wood
Wood
Imran Khan
No Sri Lankan, rich or poor, spared as economic crisis worsens
2
Replies
16
Views
770
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom