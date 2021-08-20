What's new

Pakistan speeds up fencing border with Afghanistan

Why can't they not open refugee camps inside A-Stan and keep everyone there?? Why the hell do they have to bring them into Pakistan and create security and terrorism problems?
 
How much of the border is still unfenced? Does anyone have accurate estimates?
 
ARMalik said:
Why can't they not open refugee camps inside A-Stan and keep everyone there?? Why the hell do they have to bring them into Pakistan and create security and terrorism problems?
Been tried in the past but the Afghans refuse and demand to come in to Pakistan.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Been tried in the past but the Afghans refuse and demand to come in to Pakistan.
Every Afghan think that intellectually and morally so high that don't deserve to live in Afghanistan. They match themselves to Europe and America. ... but the majority of them are losers, who leave their country and never look back.
But, we have to admit the truth ... including us, too many other powers have the blood of Aghan nation on our hand... we should be brave enough to admit the truth.
 
From what I was told by folks in the Army, most of the border has been fenced with Afghan border side fence being 11ft in height and Pak side being 8ft and the 6-10ft gap in between has barbed wire which has electricity running through it. There were also talks of surveillance cameras which can detect movement and alert security forces but this was too costly at the time and wasn't the priority. Anyone with more information on this?
 
This should be security priority number 1.

Fence it, mine it, fill it with lights and sensors, have border posts, have drones to monitor the border and have remote controlled mobile machine guns - anything and everything to keep it secure.
 

