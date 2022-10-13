What's new

PAKISTAN, SOUTH KOREA SIGN MAJOR DEFENCE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

@SQ8 @MastanKhan

New theory.

1. Pakistan gives up on Kashmir.
2. Pakistan stops collaborating with China.
3. The U.S. encourages South Korea, Turkey, etc, to sell Pakistan arms.
4. Pakistan re-orients focus towards Afghanistan and Iran.

It's starting to look like that's where Washington wants to steer things.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
@SQ8 @MastanKhan

New theory.

1. Pakistan gives up on Kashmir.
2. Pakistan stops collaborating with China.
3. The U.S. encourages South Korea, Turkey, etc, to sell Pakistan arms.
4. Pakistan re-orients focus towards Afghanistan and Iran.

It's starting to look like that's where Washington wants to steer things.
Thing is our policies start changing with every changing General. Let say who becomes Chief then we would see where things head. Kiyani was drastically different from Musharraf and Raheel was very different from him. So let see who becomes chief.
 
imadul

imadul

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
@SQ8 @MastanKhan

New theory.

1. Pakistan gives up on Kashmir.
2. Pakistan stops collaborating with China.
3. The U.S. encourages South Korea, Turkey, etc, to sell Pakistan arms.
4. Pakistan re-orients focus towards Afghanistan and Iran.

It's starting to look like that's where Washington wants to steer things.
Long live traitor general.
 
SQ8

SQ8 said:
@SQ8 @MastanKhan

New theory.

1. Pakistan gives up on Kashmir.
2. Pakistan stops collaborating with China.
3. The U.S. encourages South Korea, Turkey, etc, to sell Pakistan arms.
4. Pakistan re-orients focus towards Afghanistan and Iran.

It's starting to look like that's where Washington wants to steer things.
I think the Chinese collaboration will continue but at a lower level so likely no 5th gen from there.
However, no warm water ports for China in case they feel its time to heat up thing’s similar to Russia.

The steering is that Kashmir gets resolved at the LOC - Siachen is locked in at AGPL(or whatever acronym that is).
Hafiz Saeed is neutralized and Dawood disappears.

MFN is resumed - any election rhetoric from India is fixed with F-16 patrols and calming from the US.

Pakistan focuses on policing Afghanistan and partly Iran.

In return - to your point. F-16s get upgrades and new ones might show up. Might even see engine’s released for ATAKs and EW cooperation comes from SK.

The military gets its “minimum deterrence” against India along with maintaining its rule using the internal plays of one feudal party against another with Mullah’s added for spice.

I am curious as to what this exact visit would entail in terms of items?
Ground vehicles are likely not the focus so either EW, electronics or weapons?
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

SQ8 said:
I think the Chinese collaboration will continue but at a lower level so likely no 5th gen from there.
However, no warm water ports for China in case they feel its time to heat up thing’s similar to Russia.

The steering is that Kashmir gets resolved at the LOC - Siachen is locked in at AGPL(or whatever acronym that is).
Hafiz Saeed is neutralized and Dawood disappears.

MFN is resumed - any election rhetoric from India is fixed with F-16 patrols and calming from the US.

Pakistan focuses on policing Afghanistan and partly Iran.

In return - to your point. F-16s get upgrades and new ones might show up. Might even see engine’s released for ATAKs and EW cooperation comes from SK.

The military gets its “minimum deterrence” against India along with maintaining its rule using the internal plays of one feudal party against another with Mullah’s added for spice.

I am curious as to what this exact visit would entail in terms of items?
Ground vehicles are likely not the focus so either EW, electronics or weapons?
First year after November will tell.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SQ8 said:
I think the Chinese collaboration will continue but at a lower level so likely no 5th gen from there.
However, no warm water ports for China in case they feel its time to heat up thing’s similar to Russia.

The steering is that Kashmir gets resolved at the LOC - Siachen is locked in at AGPL(or whatever acronym that is).
Hafiz Saeed is neutralized and Dawood disappears.

MFN is resumed - any election rhetoric from India is fixed with F-16 patrols and calming from the US.

Pakistan focuses on policing Afghanistan and partly Iran.

In return - to your point. F-16s get upgrades and new ones might show up. Might even see engine’s released for ATAKs and EW cooperation comes from SK.

The military gets its “minimum deterrence” against India along with maintaining its rule using the internal plays of one feudal party against another with Mullah’s added for spice.

I am curious as to what this exact visit would entail in terms of items?
Ground vehicles are likely not the focus so either EW, electronics or weapons?
I can see the KAI KF-21 becoming an option. It's certainly a bit more out there, but in actuality, the U.S. had cleared KAI and LM to co-market the T-50 and F/A-50 to the PAF back in 2018.

In such scenarios, the general idea is that the U.S. can still exert control over weapons supply (via ROK), but not have to deal with India red-flagging it in Washington or bringing up blockers with potential Super Bug or future Apache buys.

The other scenario, which goes back to a Carter-era policy, is the U.S. connecting Pakistan to 3rd party loans to finance the purchase of European weapons (e.g., Eurofighter Typhoon or even TFX/MMU). Originally, the PAF had asked the U.S. for the F-16 or F-18L, but the Carter administration declined and, instead, offered to open 3rd party financing routes for the M2K and Jaguar.
 
imadul

imadul

SQ8 said:
Anyway,
Lets focus on what SK would be providing
Who you will use what SK shall provide?
You are living in fools paradise and can't see that the King or CoAS is Naked.
When you occupy your own country there is nothing to defend!!
You are not stronger than USSR.
Equipment don't matter in a disillusioned state filled with disenfranchised people.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Be the first one in a queue when food is served, and be the last one in a queue when fight is started.....

Pak is enlarging the number of banquet tables and hopping from one to another.....

Cry Hindutva cry; cry me a river of cow urine....
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Zarvan said:
Thing is our policies start changing with every changing General. Let say who becomes Chief then we would see where things head. Kiyani was drastically different from Musharraf and Raheel was very different from him. So let see who becomes chief.
this is the concerning part no one talks about- there's no "institutional" policy
Just individual general at the top
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
@SQ8 @MastanKhan

New theory.

1. Pakistan gives up on Kashmir.
2. Pakistan stops collaborating with China.
3. The U.S. encourages South Korea, Turkey, etc, to sell Pakistan arms.
4. Pakistan re-orients focus towards Afghanistan and Iran.

It's starting to look like that's where Washington wants to steer things.
At the end of the day, the Pak Deep State does and gets what they have to do and get....

The Taliban are in the power in Kabul now, and Pak has still got the nukes without getting disintegrated or losing the edge of the PAF.......
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Be the first one in a queue when food is served, and be the last one in a queue when fight is started.....

Pak is enlarging the number of banquet tables and hopping from one to another.....

Cry Hindutva cry; cry me a river of cow urine....
Brother, it makes no difference how many tables you hop as long the one's controlling the strings is in charge (US). We've not learned anything from the whole F-16 saga in the 90s till now. I feel we will be making the same mistakes as in the past.

On top, we need to stop looking through the Indian lens that boat has sailed long ago, and quite honestly, we lost that battle ages ago. IOK, as much as it pains Pakistanis to admit it is now an integral part of India along with Siachin, so let's not pretend we're ever going to get it back because the straight answer is no. My relatives who are actively serving and right now posted across the country have come to that conclusion long ago and said we're not getting those territories back, and there never will be a conflict; on top of that if a fully-fledged war does happen, Pakistan will lose and wouldn't be able to hold back the Indians. One of them said during their war gaming and planning at GHQ, Pakistan would be able to hold back at most three weeks, then outside intervention would be needed or ally's to come and assist.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SQ8 said:
Can you do anything?
No
Zip
Nada
Best to go to ponce city market and relax


By that time the food shortage will hit and true misery will begin. No one will care for Jalsas or election’s anymore

Anyway,
Lets focus on what SK would be providing
One strategically valuable area of collaboration is naval development.

Ironically, this is the one "big" area the U.S. seems to like seeing us develop and India doesn't care about.

Namely, no matter what the PN does at this point will affect the capability of the IN. The IN is ahead in the surface and aviation domains, and will likely remain so. Even if the PN reaches its ideal state, the most the IN loses is its ability to impose a MEZ in the Arabian Sea. However, India can live with that because it can still maintain its trade links to the Gulf in contested waters.

Thus far, the U.S. hasn't stopped the PN from securing ITAR-grade inputs for the Babur-class corvette or Sea Sultan LRMPA.

On America's part, there seems to be an intentional willingness to let the PN develop. Short of literally building a fleet as large as India's, there's nothing the PN could do in its build-up that'd strategically threaten India. The only potential thing was the specter of an SSN or SSBN, but that won't happen due to various factors (e.g., iron brother now stainless steel brother, Daku Dar and Maryam Nawaz Senpai).

So, I can see the PN potentially stepping up its collaboration with the South Korean industry, esp. for critical inputs for future NRDI-designed ships. Heck, the PN might even pursue ROK-designed conventional submarines. Basically, the 'worst' that can happen for India is that the PN builds a really good A2/AD setup, but that in itself doesn't threaten India.

tbh, I actually wonder if the U.S. would go ahead and release the AH-1Zs if they went to the PN/Marines and, in turn, used for elaborate peacekeeping or U.S.-led coalition purposes.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

PakFactor said:
Brother, it makes no difference how many tables you hop as long the one controlling the strings is in charge (US). We've not learned anything from the whole F-16 saga in the 90s till now.
I beg to differ. Why?
  • PAF has got J-10C and JF-17 blk 3 with AESA, PL-15, EW suits etc.
  • PAF is leveraging the entire Turkish military industrial complex, which can't be ignored any longer, to its last bolts, nuts, codes etc.
  • PAF has shot down the Hindutva jets with AMRAMs fired from F-16s while blinding their top most Israeli made AD systems.
  • PAF is running her own programs in cooperation with some solid allies other than the USA.
  • F-16s are more like assuaging the nervous Pentagon that their stakes in Pak are still intact. Remember the answer to the question to President Obama: what wakes you up at the middle of the night?
  • Etc.
 

