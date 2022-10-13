PAKISTAN, SOUTH KOREA SIGN MAJOR DEFENCE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Thing is our policies start changing with every changing General. Let say who becomes Chief then we would see where things head. Kiyani was drastically different from Musharraf and Raheel was very different from him. So let see who becomes chief.@SQ8 @MastanKhan
New theory.
1. Pakistan gives up on Kashmir.
2. Pakistan stops collaborating with China.
3. The U.S. encourages South Korea, Turkey, etc, to sell Pakistan arms.
4. Pakistan re-orients focus towards Afghanistan and Iran.
It's starting to look like that's where Washington wants to steer things.
Long live traitor general.@SQ8 @MastanKhan
I think the Chinese collaboration will continue but at a lower level so likely no 5th gen from there.@SQ8 @MastanKhan
First year after November will tell.I think the Chinese collaboration will continue but at a lower level so likely no 5th gen from there.
However, no warm water ports for China in case they feel its time to heat up thing’s similar to Russia.
The steering is that Kashmir gets resolved at the LOC - Siachen is locked in at AGPL(or whatever acronym that is).
Hafiz Saeed is neutralized and Dawood disappears.
MFN is resumed - any election rhetoric from India is fixed with F-16 patrols and calming from the US.
Pakistan focuses on policing Afghanistan and partly Iran.
In return - to your point. F-16s get upgrades and new ones might show up. Might even see engine’s released for ATAKs and EW cooperation comes from SK.
The military gets its “minimum deterrence” against India along with maintaining its rule using the internal plays of one feudal party against another with Mullah’s added for spice.
I am curious as to what this exact visit would entail in terms of items?
Ground vehicles are likely not the focus so either EW, electronics or weapons?
Can you do anything?
By that time the food shortage will hit and true misery will begin. No one will care for Jalsas or election’s anymoreFirst year after November will tell.
I can see the KAI KF-21 becoming an option. It's certainly a bit more out there, but in actuality, the U.S. had cleared KAI and LM to co-market the T-50 and F/A-50 to the PAF back in 2018.I think the Chinese collaboration will continue but at a lower level so likely no 5th gen from there.
Anyway,
Lets focus on what SK would be providing
Lets focus on what SK would be providing
this is the concerning part no one talks about- there's no "institutional" policyThing is our policies start changing with every changing General. Let say who becomes Chief then we would see where things head. Kiyani was drastically different from Musharraf and Raheel was very different from him. So let see who becomes chief.
At the end of the day, the Pak Deep State does and gets what they have to do and get....@SQ8 @MastanKhan
One strategically valuable area of collaboration is naval development.
Anyway,
Lets focus on what SK would be providing
I beg to differ. Why?Brother, it makes no difference how many tables you hop as long the one controlling the strings is in charge (US). We've not learned anything from the whole F-16 saga in the 90s till now.