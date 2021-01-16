What's new

Pakistan - South African cricket Series

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,552
56
85,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan South African cricket Series

Web Desk
March 19, 2021



Pak vs SA: South Africa's ODI and T20I squad announced for Pakistan series






South African team.



Cricket South Africa on Thursday announced the T20 and ODI squads for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Pakistan.

South Africa will be looking for a fresh start under their new limited overs captain Temba Bavuma. He will be taking over from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock who was removed as the skipper after the South Africans lost miserably in their Pakistan tour earlier this year.

"We're very excited about these two squads that we have selected for our home tour against Pakistan. The ODI squad boasts the calibre of talent we have in South African Cricket and I'm really excited to see how they go about the series," South Africa's selection convenor Victor Mpitsang was quoted by Espncricinfo.

The South African selector said that squad has "enough experience" to give the visitors a "good challenge".

Pakistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa from April 2 onwards. The teams will play the ODI series first while the T20 series will start from April 10.

The tour will end on April 16 and the Pakistan team will then depart for its series against Zimbabwe.




1616157995200.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
South African cricket Series in Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
Cricket coach Mark Coles moved to Pakistan for a job that paid nothing - it changed his life
Replies
0
Views
552
Shahzaz ud din
S
AsianLion
PSL 2020 Attracts World’s Very Best Cricketers
Replies
6
Views
901
Pakhtoon yum
Pakhtoon yum
C
Skipper Sarfraz makes 'racist' remarks directed at South African batsman
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
5K
Mugwop
Mugwop
Pakistani Fighter
“Indian racism towards Black people is almost worse than white peoples’ racism” An Interview with Ar
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom