What's new

Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia are countries most exposed to China influence

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
19,464
23
20,985
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
1671087273112.png


1671087327447.png


December 12, 2022 2:34 PM


WASHINGTON —
A new study on China’s global influence puts Pakistan at the top of the list.

Cambodia and Singapore are in second and third place respectively as the “most exposed” to Beijing’s influence. Among the top 10 countries most exposed to influence by China, eight are in Asia. Paraguay, North Macedonia and Albania were ranked as ‘least influenced.’

The China Index 2022 explores China’s influence in 82 countries by asking experts to respond to questions about China’s activities in their country. The study was conducted and published by the China in the World (CITW) network, an initiative of Taiwan-based anti-disinformation group, Doublethink Lab.

The report asked questions across nine domains to assess each country’s exposure to Chinese influence.

www.voanews.com

Pakistan 'Most Exposed' to Chinese Influence, New Research Shows

China Global Index 2022 explores how China conducts influence activities across 82 countries
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
1,628
-1
1,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Doesn’t matter as our Pakistan is almost bankrupt due to corruption and money laundering to the west by corrupt men and women…..
China can kiss its investment goodbye as it gonna crash n burn
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
19,464
23
20,985
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Under IK, Pakistan is indeed highly influenced by China in foreign policy domain. It is clearly seen. Current government attempt to get closer to USA shows it wants to have more balance relation with China. I think it is good policy and it is surely overlooked by IK supporters

The think tank forgets to see economy as other China influence in Pakistan, particularly with their CPEC Invesment.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Singapore is second most influenced by China in the world, according to Taiwan report
Replies
10
Views
555
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
US influence will decline, China will rise and ‘Trump trauma will linger’: report
2
Replies
29
Views
766
ozranger
O
beijingwalker
Can China replace the US as a research hegemon?
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
GiantPanda
GiantPanda
E
China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India
Replies
8
Views
361
etylo
E
beijingwalker
German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'
2 3
Replies
32
Views
930
jamal18
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom