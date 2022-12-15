Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia are countries most exposed to China influence

Pakistan 'Most Exposed' to Chinese Influence, New Research Shows China Global Index 2022 explores how China conducts influence activities across 82 countries

December 12, 2022 2:34 PMWASHINGTON —A new study on China’s global influence puts Pakistan at the top of the list.Cambodia and Singapore are in second and third place respectively as the “most exposed” to Beijing’s influence. Among the top 10 countries most exposed to influence by China, eight are in Asia. Paraguay, North Macedonia and Albania were ranked as ‘least influenced.’The China Index 2022 explores China’s influence in 82 countries by asking experts to respond to questions about China’s activities in their country. The study was conducted and published by the China in the World (CITW) network, an initiative of Taiwan-based anti-disinformation group, Doublethink Lab.The report asked questions across nine domains to assess each country’s exposure to Chinese influence.