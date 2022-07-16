What's new

Pakistan signs the deal for two more Damen Class OPV.

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,102
86
62,202
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for PN held in Romania

July 16, 2022
6646012691657958007.jpg


Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for Pakistan Navy was held in Romania's Demon Shipyard.

According to Pakistan Navy, Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania Dr. Zafar Iqbal, being the chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the efforts of Pakistan Navy regarding maritime peace and stability.

He appreciated the professionalism of Damon Shipyard and its management for providing modern technology to Pakistan Navy.

www.radio.gov.pk

Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for PN held in Romania

Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for PN held in Romania
www.radio.gov.pk www.radio.gov.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548225028231086080
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Steel Cutting ceremony held at Romania for 2nd batch Ship 1 of PN 2 OPV's | July 2022 .
Replies
6
Views
98
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
SECOND TYPE 054 A/P FRIGATE PNS TAIMUR COMMISSIONED AT CHINA| June 2022 .
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
4K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Zarvan
`PAKISTAN NAVY CONSIDERS TURKISH NAVAL COMPANIES AT PAR WITH ANY COMPANY WITHIN THE EUROPEAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
4K
Tipu7
Tipu7
Zarvan
France And Romania Ink Naval Cooperation Agreement
Replies
0
Views
284
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
ASFAT Selects SSI For Pakistan’s Jinnah Class Frigate
Replies
1
Views
860
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom