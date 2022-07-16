Pakistan signs the deal for two more Damen Class OPV.

Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for PN held in Romania Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for PN held in Romania

Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for PN held in RomaniaJuly 16, 2022Steel cutting ceremony of latest warship to be developed for Pakistan Navy was held in Romania's Demon Shipyard.According to Pakistan Navy, Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania Dr. Zafar Iqbal, being the chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the efforts of Pakistan Navy regarding maritime peace and stability.He appreciated the professionalism of Damon Shipyard and its management for providing modern technology to Pakistan Navy.