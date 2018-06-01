/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Pakistan signs contract for Type 054 Frigates

Discussion in 'Pakistan Navy' started by Zarvan, Jun 1, 2018.

Page 1 of 37
  1. Jun 1, 2018 #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,958
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Contract for acquisition of 2 x warships for Pakistan Navy was signed with M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd (CSTC), at Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on the occasion.

    With the conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will have a total of 4 x Type 054 A ships in its Fleet by 2021. The induction of these Ships will substantially enhance Pakistan navy’s war fighting capabilities while effectively contributing towards Maritime Security Operations in the region.

    Type-054 A is an extremely potent and state of the art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and Hi-tech sensors, capable to undertake operations in all domains of naval warfare. The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a value addition in Pakistan Navy which is an ardent defenders of National Maritime Interests of Pakistan.

    The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Government authorities.
    FB_IMG_1527854931657.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 67
    • Positive Rating Positive Rating x 2
  2. Jun 1, 2018 #2
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,283
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 9,076 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Wah Hazerat ji, Just need FN SCAR to win than you are on a hat trick roll!:angel:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  3. Jun 1, 2018 #3
    Jinn Baba

    Jinn Baba FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,278
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,256 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Contract signed for two but will have 4 by 2021. What am I missing? 2 built in Karachi?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  4. Jun 1, 2018 #4
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    41,715
    Joined:
    Jan 1, 2010
    Ratings:
    +102 / 75,136 / -22
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Congrats to the VLS party;

    6D9AC734-9DF8-4FAC-96D0-FF72F41153B1.jpeg 01393C33-3323-4DEB-895C-D1E1F2ABC69D.jpeg ECE39C79-F407-4C82-9917-E186DB343CB6.jpeg


    Hope MILGEM deal is signed too!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 30
  5. Jun 1, 2018 #5
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,799
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +31 / 22,351 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    China
    Long awaited upgrade
    :pakistan::china:

    When you know China got your back
    [​IMG]


    Good 40 years between 80's and 2018 to get our first proper Large ship
     
    Last edited: Jun 1, 2018
    • Thanks Thanks x 20
  6. Jun 1, 2018 #6
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,958
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Until we fit VLS for Cruise Missiles in these ships sorry I am not happy. Even if they add 8 VLS for a cruise missile which has range of 1500 KM and it can hit targets like Benglaru and Chennai and Hyderabad and other major cities in India I would be happy
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  7. Jun 1, 2018 #7
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    12,329
    Joined:
    May 1, 2007
    Ratings:
    +3 / 9,833 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  8. Jun 1, 2018 #8
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    24,799
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +31 / 22,351 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    China
    1 Day after GOBERment changed , Navy makes move 8-) very smooth
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  9. Jun 1, 2018 #9
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,332
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,852 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Great news.....................:pakistan::china:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. Jun 1, 2018 #10
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    41,715
    Joined:
    Jan 1, 2010
    Ratings:
    +102 / 75,136 / -22
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Lol..

    The ship carries Hq-16s.

    You can add the canisterised Harbah and Babar CMs on it for Anti Ship and Land attack missiles..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  11. Jun 1, 2018 #11
    AsianUnion

    AsianUnion SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,201
    Joined:
    Nov 1, 2010
    Ratings:
    +5 / 4,762 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom

    Targets in Chennai, Kokata, West Bangal are absolute crucial for Pakistan navy and airforce.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  12. Jun 1, 2018 #12
    ziaulislam

    ziaulislam SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,954
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +9 / 3,999 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    link

    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...act-to-acquire-two-modern-warships-from-china

    just shame that every time navy suffers really bad from usa-pak relationships
    last time it cost 5 OHP class destroyers now 2-4 Swift ships
    such a shame
     
  13. Jun 1, 2018 #13
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,958
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    You mean in those VLS fitted at front

    I don't know about being crucial or not, but these cities being in our Naval Ships range would send a message which would bring Indian leadership to its senses

    There was no contract signing for OHP Class Janab
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  14. Jun 1, 2018 #14
    xyxmt

    xyxmt ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,373
    Joined:
    Apr 27, 2012
    Ratings:
    +5 / 13,379 / -9
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    How is Pakistan going to pay for it

    upload_2018-6-1_9-55-4.png
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 28
  15. Jun 1, 2018 #15
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,949
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,212 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    we should buy a frigate like saar 5
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Page 1 of 37
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 0, Guests: 4)