Pakistan shows interest in Ukrainian Oplot tank and Skif missile system

Chief of Army Staff had indicated strong interest in the test performance of the Ukrainian modern weapon system, among which he highlighted the newest Oplot tank and the Skif anti-tank system (an export modification of the Stugna missile system)."Pakistan is keen to enhance defense cooperation with Ukraine on the basis of Transfer of Technology and Joint Ventures in future as both sides can benefit from each other's experience," said Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces.Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in defense production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence domains.The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and reiterated Ukraine's desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains, according to spokesperson.