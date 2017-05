The International Court of Justice (ICJ) , on Thursday, ordered Pakistan to stay the hanging of self-confessed Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, until it rules in the treaty violation case.Announcing the verdict, presiding Judge Ronny Abraham said, “Pakistan should take measures to ensure that Jadhav is not executed until ICJ’s verdict.”He further asserted “court considers it a failure on the part of Pakistan to present counselors to Jhadav,” Abraham said. “A link exists between the rights invoked by India and the provisional measures being sought by the state.”Provincial measures were announced after the court established the urgency of the case and its jurisdiction. The case is now up for international scrutiny.India and Pakistan are fighting an important legal battle at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the case of Kulbushan Jadhav’s death sentence. The public hearing took place on Monday, 15th May. Representatives from both sides vociferously put forward their diametrically different arguments. The Pakistani counsel iterated that Jadhav, an Indian National, was sent from Delhi to carry out and facilitate acts of terror on Pakistani soil.Read more: Kulbhushan’s death sentence: a “Circuit Breaker” or “Grand Bargain”? Pakistan talked about the confessional video of Jadhav where he admitted to carrying out espionage and terror-related activities. Besides, the credentials on his passport were also questioned.India denied that Jadhav was a spy in its application last week and lodged a protest at the ICJ accusing Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna convention”.“India has been unable, or perhaps unwilling, to provide an explanation for this passport which is the most obvious indication of covert and illegal activity,” Mr. Faisal from the Foreign affairs said during the hearing.Mr. Faisal told the judges that rather than imposing emergency measures, a hearing on the merits of the case within six weeks could be scheduled.India, however, denied that Jadhav was a spy in its application last week and lodged a protest at the ICJ accusing Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna convention”.India believes that the farcical nature of the proceedings and unjust trial by a Pakistan military court… has led to a serious miscarriage of justice,” said Deepak Mittal, an official at India’s external affairs ministry.Read more: Pakistan and India skirmish at the Hague India argued that because the case is likely to take months or years to resolve, the ICJ must immediately order Pakistan to “take all measures necessary” to prevent Jadhav’s execution until the court has given its decision.