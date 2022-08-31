Pakistan should reject any offer of aid from India.

It's not India, it's the hindus



The Hindus are a enemy, never give them a shred of mercy or sympathy



Jinnah was right and partition was the only way, partition however is incomplete and India needs to and will partition again





Any bullshit about trade and friendship is all crap that needs to be removed





India however is 1.4 billion overpopulated slum by sheer numbers it will have a big economy, because it is a MASSIVE market



It will be one of the worlds because economies by default









Pakistan needs to get rid of the manhoos like PDM, Bhutto's, Sharif's these people are coward who have bought nothing to Pakistan





Pakistan itself is a 230 million market and needs reform and Change but that change does not include peace with Hindus







Hindutva poison has given us a opportunity to needle away at India from within and we have to utilise that poison to divide India and push for a soft partition on the ground where communities divide and claim territories and areas as Muslim or Hindu only, economic boycott of the other in preparation of a hard partition later