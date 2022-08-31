What's new

Pakistan should reject any offer of aid from India

Black.Mamba

Pakistan
Germany
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Indians are despicable people. India is desperate to give aid to Pakistan to score political points.

Pakistan should reject any offer of aid from India.
This is the opinion of your leader and PM of the country
1661964515114.png
 
Catalystic

Pakistan
Canada
I think humanitarian aid should be accepted and distributed to the affectees asap. Not the time for petty politics, people need urgent help.
Those sitting in comfy chairs and not lost everything shouldn’t be deciding this.
 
Rollno21

India
India
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Indians are despicable people. India is desperate to give aid to Pakistan to score political points.

Pakistan should reject any offer of aid from India.
What made you feel we are desperate to give aid. Official indian govt stand.
"India ready to send food items, medicines and essentials on a 'case-to-case' basis depending on the 'kind of request' that gets communicated from Islamabad to New Delhi."
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Pakistan
Canada
Rollno21 said:
What made you feel we are desperate to give aid. Official indian govt stand.
"India ready to send food items, medicines and essentials on a 'case-to-case' basis depending on the 'kind of request' that gets communicated from Islamabad to New Delhi."
Why is India making unsolicited offer of aid?

Catalystic said:
I think humanitarian aid should be accepted and distributed to the affectees asap. Not the time for petty politics, people need urgent help.
Those sitting in comfy chairs and not lost everything shouldn’t be deciding this.
We can take aid from GCC and China.

We do not need any aid from India.
 
hussain0216

Pakistan
United Kingdom
It's not India, it's the hindus

The Hindus are a enemy, never give them a shred of mercy or sympathy

Jinnah was right and partition was the only way, partition however is incomplete and India needs to and will partition again


Any bullshit about trade and friendship is all crap that needs to be removed


India however is 1.4 billion overpopulated slum by sheer numbers it will have a big economy, because it is a MASSIVE market

It will be one of the worlds because economies by default




Pakistan needs to get rid of the manhoos like PDM, Bhutto's, Sharif's these people are coward who have bought nothing to Pakistan


Pakistan itself is a 230 million market and needs reform and Change but that change does not include peace with Hindus



Hindutva poison has given us a opportunity to needle away at India from within and we have to utilise that poison to divide India and push for a soft partition on the ground where communities divide and claim territories and areas as Muslim or Hindu only, economic boycott of the other in preparation of a hard partition later
 
-blitzkrieg-

Pakistan
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
It's not India, it's the hindus

The Hindus are a enemy, never give them a shred of mercy or sympathy

Jinnah was right and partition was the only way, partition however is incomplete and India needs to and will partition again


Any bullshit about trade and friendship is all crap that needs to be removed


India however is 1.4 billion overpopulated slum by sheer numbers it will have a big economy, because it is a MASSIVE market

It will be one of the worlds because economies by default




Pakistan needs to get rid of the manhoos like PDM, Bhutto's, Sharif's these people are coward who have bought nothing to Pakistan


Pakistan itself is a 230 million market and needs reform and Change but that change does not include peace with Hindus



Hindutva poison has given us a opportunity to needle away at India from within and we have to utilise that poison to divide India and push for a soft partition on the ground where communities divide and claim territories and areas as Muslim or Hindu only, economic boycott of the other in preparation of a hard partition later
No
It's the state india that's the enemy.not hindus..
Hindus exist in Nepal and srilanka as well.
South India is hindu but you wouldn't find that venom in them that u see from northern india.
 

