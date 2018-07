Pakistan has one of the strongest and best functioning structures of government in the world right?



No, they don’t.



Pakistan should look to reform their Constitution after the Elections of 2018. They should follow in the same route as Turkey did last year in 2017. Pakistan should look to abolish the post of Prime Minister, and vest all appropriate executive powers on the President. There are many vital reasonings for this proposal. Having a large central govnement leads to corruption, therefore the government should be shirked in size. What a better way to do it than the abolishing the most corrupt position in “democracy” known to mankind. The Prime Minister holds many disgusting dominating powers as the head of the executive parliamentary cabinet. Including having complete control over the nation’s wealth (finance minister). Having control and imposing agenda over the nation’s foreign relations (foreign minister). And having complete control many dozen other ministers, which is simply too much to mention.



When Pakistan hopefully elects Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf later this year, the government should look to reform the system. Pakistan should seek to have a strong presidential governance just like the old days.

