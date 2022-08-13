Pakistan should pull out of British commonwealth

Yep, the same like India, still feel OK to be called as British former colony proudly @pikkuboss @Wood
As for Malaysia and Singapore it is important to secure their future, just remember if there was no military help from Commonwealth nations (British, Australia, New Zealand) in 1960's, those nations will already be absorbed by Indonesia by now.
Quite simply, if it is in national interest to remain in the grouping, stay.
Else, status quo or if greener opportunities arise, leave.
Individual sense of moralities have no place in deciding national priorities.
One of the reasons why puffed up roosters like the OP gawking loudly about making national decisions on individual/caste/tribe honour, pride and whatnot are so comical. They still stick to governing rules from the stone ages. Along with science, rules for rulers and for governing progressed too.
Those that adapted progressed, those who didn't are stuck ranting about it online, ironically from the safety provided by opposing views built societal systems.
since you have a penchant for starting threads like these quite regularly, military alliances are like puzzles fitting together for a shared overall objective. Historically, having a common enemy works in the short term for bonding countries together but if there aren't any overlaps in national interests such relationships do not last.
You want an military alliance so that you can over power your foe, what can you provide in return for the lives and money spent by your allies? What is the unique thing you can give that makes such an alliance and expense worthwhile?
Unless you can answer that with sufficiency to convince your friends, the nature of your discourse will not venture beyond the comical.