What's new

Pakistan should not try to represent Afghanistan.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,087
77
106,694
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Former Afghan president says Pakistan is not representative of the war-torn country


News Desk
October 18, 2021

former afghan president hamid karzai photo aa

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai. PHOTO: AA


Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai said that the current Taliban government in Afghanistan can get international recognition only through the "support of the Afghan people".

International legitimacy could only be achieved through the expression of the will of the Afghan people, either in the form of elections or holding the Loya Jirga, a traditional grand council of representatives from various parts of the country, he said in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday.

Karzai spoke with the VOA nearly two months after the United States and its Nato allies left Afghanistan, ending the US longest war in history.

The Taliban last month announced the new government in Afghanistan a week after a chaotic departure of US-led foreign forces from the country, giving top posts to those fighters who dominated the 20-year battle against the coalition and its Afghan government allies.

Chief Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid unveiled a 33-member cabinet, which included Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as the new prime minister, while the group’s top negotiator with the US Mullah Ghani Baradar to be his deputy.

There are no women in the new interim government, which has been announced after the approval of Taliban chief Mullah Haibatullah.

Karzai told VOA that Pakistan is not the representative of the Afghan people. "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan. On the contrary, the country should try to establish a civil relationship with our country."

"We have deep people-to-people relations with Pakistan.… Our hope from Pakistan is that the country should not try to maintain its relations with us through interference, the encouragement of extremism and terrorism or by force, but rather establish relations with Afghanistan through civil principles and principles of international relations, and we will happily maintain that relationship with them," he added.

While in power, both Karzai and his successor Ashraf Ghani have frequently accused Pakistan of supporting the Afghan Taliban and providing them with training and safe havens on its soil, charges that Islamabad has denied.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Pakistan has been urging the new rulers to include all segments of society in the government in order to gain “international acceptability”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world earlier this month to engage with Afghanistan, warning that there were hardliners within the Taliban movement, who, if pushed away by the international community, could easily go back to the Taliban of 2000.

In an interview with Middle East Eye, a London-based online news outlet, PM Imran asked the United States to “pull itself together” or face the collapse of the war-torn country, which would become a haven of terrorists.
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
19,998
19
23,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think he is absolutely correct and makes complete sense. Let Afghan people handle their own affairs and stop representing them when you are not wanted

Imran Khan should focus on resolving internal affairs of Pakistan if he is so keen of representing terrorist mindset of Afghan Taliban
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
319
0
460
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
IK should not look like he is a spokesperson for TB. Makes Pakistan an easy target. I also pray that he does not become the Neville Chamberlain of Pakistan in dealing with TTP.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan -ambassador
Replies
8
Views
302
Battlion25
Battlion25
Xestan
Pakistan Diplomacy Seeks Equilibrium In Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
160
Xestan
Xestan
HAIDER
US sees critical Pakistan role for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
2
Replies
16
Views
677
StructE
S
TheDarkKnight
Not in favour of interference in Afghanistan, says Maryam
2 3
Replies
34
Views
625
BATMAN
BATMAN
Zarvan
Unpacking Pakistan’s Afghanistan Policy
Replies
3
Views
384
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom