Pakistan should never make peace with India

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
IK always talks about peace but what he does not understand is peace with India is not in the interest of Pakistan.

The reason why US, Europe, China and even Russia & Iran wants to have relations with Pakistan is to confront, weaken or balance their releations with India.

Once Pakistan makes peace with India, Pakistan will lose its values to the world powers.

Pakistan should never make peace with India and double down on making India an eternal enemy.
 
No need to worry about that. There will NEVER EVER be peace between Pakistan and india no matter what.
 

