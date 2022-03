We should have an formula which dont hurt poor people but collects tax from rich peoples. Lets say if one pakistani have annual income more then 1,2 million rps then he/she has to pay 30-35 % tax. In north western Europe people pay 30-45 % tax depending on their income. Low income people pay little or no tax.



I know it is alot of rich people in Pakistan who dont pay income tax.



Else NAB & Election comission should work under army to work properly as pakistani politicians need a long stick which army has.