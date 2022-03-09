What's new

pakistan should join alternative pay system

pakistan should have alternative with china Russia nudging iran turkey, africa into it. the west dominates through banking system (sanctions). we need alternative pay system. russia and china also have their own internet system, russia will be shutting off www on 1st march.

1. private own internet system
2. alternative digital pay system, maybe print money , barter, use of gold and silver currency. maybe that y west hated communism all means of production is controlled by the state so they easily trade overseas.
3. switch education to mother tongue.
4. tailor education system fit for this time period plus skill training.
5. government /military etc cant have oversea assets or bank account including children abroad studying.
6.?
 

