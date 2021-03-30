What's new

Pakistan Should be Ready for DESTRUCTIVE Blowback | India & Afghanistan |2021

Afghanistan National Security Advisor in India also vowed to use Afghanistan citizens and Refugees in Pakistan against Pakistan .

 
It’s an open declaration of war....

As if they’ve not been trying to use them so far....

The NA thugs need to be “locked” and “painted” for elimination ASAP.....

Long live the Taliban. Don’t leave a single NA thug alive. They’re Murted, and their Katl is Vejip....

*I am pretty sure ISI, PAF and SSG have a contingency plan to take out the NA thugs bosses, their bases, TTP/BLA hideouts and RAW agents inside Afganistan at a moments notice
 
One night I woke up from the noise and saw my cat has cornered a mouse, The mouse knew his time has come so he actually stood up on his two hind legs and try to scare the cat. It did not work and cat's one slap threw him in the other corner and here he stood up again screaming and threatening the cat. I actually admired the mouse and saved him and threw him outside or he would have died in next few min.

Its just the mouse trying to threaten the cat as a last resort. The worst part; unlike my story; the sympathetic mouse is even weaker than the Alpha mouse or the Rat.

Rat sees the writing on the wall

1. Karabakh............Check
2. Afghanistan........Check
3. Kashmir ..............Soon

Rat knows who was involved in Karabakh and Afghanistan, rat is scared bery bery scared
 
