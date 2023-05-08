What's new

Pakistan should adopt Anti-LGBTQ+ position

LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
13,936
134
17,856
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As pointed out in here, giving rights to the so-called Khwaja Sira is one thing but LGBTQ+ social movement is not compatible with Pakistan's social norms and values.

Aurat March events in Pakistan provided cover to the LGBTQ+ agenda stemming from within Pakistan identified as Queeristan.

images.dawn.com

I went to the Aurat March for the very first time and here's what I saw

My perception of the Aurat March was formed entirely by social media and it couldn't have been more further from the truth.
images.dawn.com

PTI-led government allowed this nonsense to spread unfortunately.

Pakistani men like to talk big in anonymous capacity or when they are alone but do not have the guts to tell Pakistani women to not violate Pakistan's social norms.

I will expand on the theme of how to manage the issue of Gender Dysphoria in Pakistan, and how to identify LGBTQ+ themes in the works of Entertainment and protect your kids from this subtle programming.

LGBTQ+ and Woke are two sides of the same coin. This social movement draws inspiration from the cultural utopias shown in Sci-Fi works and has the capacity to ruin human civilizations.
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2009
1,866
-2
1,041
We should be neutral about it. But any imposition of homosexualism or bisexualism like is happening in Western countries should not be tolerated.

Besides, it'll only increase radicalism.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
5,735
-7
10,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
"ISLAMIC" Republic of Pakistan aka GHQ controlled hell-hole has NOTHING Islamic about it. In fact, it is the biggest disgrace to the great religion of Islam. This so called "Islamic Republic" is at the fore-front of promoting LGBT culture in Pakistan's colleges and universities.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh withdraws school books after anti-LGBTQ backlash
2
Replies
15
Views
948
sonargon
S
Song Hong
SCMP spreading Anglo LGBTQ gospel again
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Abid123
Abid123
ghazi52
Aurat March 2023
2
Replies
24
Views
992
ghazi52
ghazi52
Great Janjua
The recent LGBTQ invasion from foreign Embassies.
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
129
Views
7K
Chat SAMOSA
C
Neelo
Why is our full history not taught to us in Pakistan Studies?
16 17 18 19 20 21
Replies
305
Views
10K
Neelo
Neelo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom