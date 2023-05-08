Pakistan should adopt Anti-LGBTQ+ position

As pointed out in here, giving rights to the so-called Khwaja Sira is one thing but LGBTQ+ social movement is not compatible with Pakistan's social norms and values.
Aurat March events in Pakistan provided cover to the LGBTQ+ agenda stemming from within Pakistan identified as Queeristan.
PTI-led government allowed this nonsense to spread unfortunately.
Pakistani men like to talk big in anonymous capacity or when they are alone but do not have the guts to tell Pakistani women to not violate Pakistan's social norms.
I will expand on the theme of how to manage the issue of Gender Dysphoria in Pakistan, and how to identify LGBTQ+ themes in the works of Entertainment and protect your kids from this subtle programming.
LGBTQ+ and Woke are two sides of the same coin. This social movement draws inspiration from the cultural utopias shown in Sci-Fi works and has the capacity to ruin human civilizations.
