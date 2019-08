Pakistani Parliment should release their own article , to provide unconditional support to Seikh Independence movement , Together with Kashmir's FreedomI request that Pakistan ...formally Announces Support of People of Sikh Independence movement together with Kashmiri People's struggleLook a this sikh demonstrator , he is demonstrating in middle of Indian cricket fans he does not wants to be part of their countryKhalistan Azad hoga , Kashmir khid hi Azad ho jaiga