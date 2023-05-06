Pakistan: Shia teachers killed in Parachinar School​

Killing Of 8 School Teachers In Pakistan Sparks Protest In Srinagar​

A peaceful protest was held at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Friday, against the assassination of at least eight school teachers in two separate incidents of targeted killing in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday.Shouting slogans Shia, Sunni Ittehad Zindabad, Zindabad “long live Shia, Sunni unity”, scores of people, holding placards in their hands which read “stop innocent killings and bring murderers to book” assembled at Zadibal Chowk and staged a peaceful protest against the targeted killing of eight school teachers in Pakistan.Protesters said the killing of innocent civilians in Parachinar Tribal district of northwestern Pakistan was aimed at pitting Shia against Sunni’s. They said such acts could not harm the communal brotherhood between the two sects.“We have gathered here to express our solidarity with the families of those who were killed in a cowardice attack in Parachinar Tribal district in northwestern Pakistan yesterday. This is the handy work of some anti-Islamist forces, who want communal brotherhood to be disturbed in Pakistan and elsewhere in the Islamic world,” said a protester.Criticizing the government of Pakistan for acting as a mute spectator over the killing of innocent civilians, Protesters said it’s not about Shia or Sunni, it’s about a Muslim who is killed at the end of the day.“We demand capital punishment to those involved in the ghastly act and at the same time appeal to the Pakistan government to rise against the issue and act stringently against terrorists so that such incidents that bring disrepute to Muslims are not repeated in the future,” protesters added.