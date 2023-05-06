Pakistan: Shia teachers killed in Parachinar School5 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
At least 8 teachers have been killed in a firing incident in a school on Thursday.
The teachers who were at the school were inside the staffroom when unknown assailants opened fire at them.
The tribal district contains a majority Shia population who are often attacked by militant groups as part of the local Taliban movement.
Board examinations have been deferred for an indefinite period in Parachinar for now, announced the chairperson of Kohat’s education board, Samina Altaf.
https://shiawaves.com/english/news/92922-pakistan-shia-teachers-killed-in-parachinar-school/
Candlelight march held in J-K's Srinagar to protest targeted killings of Shia teachers in Pakistan
Candlelight march held in J-K's Srinagar to protest targeted killings of Shia teachers in Pakistan
On Thursday, Tehreek-e-Taliban, an umbrella group of several Sunni Muslim terrorist groups, claimed responsibility for killing the Shia teachers in a government-run school in Pakistan. Seven teachers were killed in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
www.aninews.in