What's new

Pakistan: Shia teachers killed in Parachinar School

Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,376
-17
1,198
Country
India
Location
India

Pakistan: Shia teachers killed in Parachinar School​

5 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
04170114d0e6e17.jpg

At least 8 teachers have been killed in a firing incident in a school on Thursday.

The teachers who were at the school were inside the staffroom when unknown assailants opened fire at them.

The tribal district contains a majority Shia population who are often attacked by militant groups as part of the local Taliban movement.

Board examinations have been deferred for an indefinite period in Parachinar for now, announced the chairperson of Kohat’s education board, Samina Altaf.

https://shiawaves.com/english/news/92922-pakistan-shia-teachers-killed-in-parachinar-school/

Candlelight march held in J-K's Srinagar to protest targeted killings of Shia teachers in Pakistan

www.aninews.in

Candlelight march held in J-K's Srinagar to protest targeted killings of Shia teachers in Pakistan

On Thursday, Tehreek-e-Taliban, an umbrella group of several Sunni Muslim terrorist groups, claimed responsibility for killing the Shia teachers in a government-run school in Pakistan. Seven teachers were killed in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
www.aninews.in www.aninews.in
 
J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,737
-10
2,026
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
already there is thread.

defence.pk

8 Teachers killed in school near Pak-Afghan border in Pakistan

Ambulances transport casualties to a nearby medical facility following the incident. PHOTO: EXPRESS PARACHINAR: Six Shia Muslims, including four teachers and two lower staff were killed in a shooting at a school in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Thursday in what appeared to be...
defence.pk

@waz @Jango

please merge thread.
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,376
-17
1,198
Country
India
Location
India

Killing Of 8 School Teachers In Pakistan Sparks Protest In Srinagar​


By Majid Nabi
Srinagar- A peaceful protest was held at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Friday, against the assassination of at least eight school teachers in two separate incidents of targeted killing in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday.

Shouting slogans Shia, Sunni Ittehad Zindabad, Zindabad “long live Shia, Sunni unity”, scores of people, holding placards in their hands which read “stop innocent killings and bring murderers to book” assembled at Zadibal Chowk and staged a peaceful protest against the targeted killing of eight school teachers in Pakistan.

Protesters said the killing of innocent civilians in Parachinar Tribal district of northwestern Pakistan was aimed at pitting Shia against Sunni’s. They said such acts could not harm the communal brotherhood between the two sects.

“We have gathered here to express our solidarity with the families of those who were killed in a cowardice attack in Parachinar Tribal district in northwestern Pakistan yesterday. This is the handy work of some anti-Islamist forces, who want communal brotherhood to be disturbed in Pakistan and elsewhere in the Islamic world,” said a protester.

Criticizing the government of Pakistan for acting as a mute spectator over the killing of innocent civilians, Protesters said it’s not about Shia or Sunni, it’s about a Muslim who is killed at the end of the day.

“We demand capital punishment to those involved in the ghastly act and at the same time appeal to the Pakistan government to rise against the issue and act stringently against terrorists so that such incidents that bring disrepute to Muslims are not repeated in the future,” protesters added.


https://kashmirobserver.net/2023/05...chers-in-pakistan-sparks-protest-in-srinagar/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

J
8 Teachers killed in school near Pak-Afghan border in Pakistan
2
Replies
18
Views
461
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
StraightEdge
  • Article
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target
Replies
1
Views
125
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
YaqoobAlam
A Protesting Female Teacher Got Manhandled by a Female Constable in Karachi
Replies
2
Views
615
xyxmt
X
Signalian
Outcome-based Higher Education in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
262
Signalian
Signalian
Zornix
Teacher accused of killing low-caste student over misspelling a word on an exam in India
Replies
4
Views
441
Kyusuibu Honbu
Kyusuibu Honbu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom