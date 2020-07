Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attack in Karachi, Pakistan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Christoph Heusgen (Germany):



The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place in Karachi, Pakistan, on 29 June 2020, which resulted in several people killed.



The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.



The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.



The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.



The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

STATEMENT ON THE VISIT TO PAKISTAN BY AMBASSADOR KHALILZAD AND U.S. INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BOEHLER



Islamabad, July 2, 2020 – U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler visited Islamabad on July 1. In meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other officials, Ambassador Khalilzad thanked Pakistani officials for their ongoing efforts to advance the peace process. Ambassador Khalilzad noted how close the sides are to starting intra-Afghan negotiations and the importance of resolving remaining issues quickly, underscoring the promise peace holds for regional stability and development. Mr. Boehler highlighted the mission of DFC and discussed investment opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and contribute to peace and stability in the region with senior officials, including Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.







Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:



The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the stock exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, on 29 June. He conveys his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people and Government of Pakistan.



The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism.