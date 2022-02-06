- 'Pakistan Setting H
'Pakistan setting highest vaccination records due to door-to-door drive'
NCOC chief Asad Umar says campaign aims at inoculating all citizens to lift all Covid-related restrictions
News Desk
February 06, 2022
Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has hailed the door-to-door Covid-19 immunisation drive saying that Pakistan has set highest daily vaccination records during the past three days in a row.
In a tweet, the minister said the nationwide mobile vaccination campaign, designed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and being implemented with help of provinces, “producing outstanding results”.
“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all Covid related restrictions,” he added.
According to the NCOC, which serves as the nerve centre of the government’s anti-Covid strategy, 1,740,554 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered across the country over the last 24 hours.
Pakistan reported at least 4,874 coronavirus cases in that period, taking the total number to 1,459,773.
As per the official statistics, Covid-19 death toll reached 29,478 after 30 more patients died of the virus overnight while the positivity rate stood at 8.69 per cent.
The government earlier this month stepped up the ongoing anti-coronavirus vaccine campaign by taking it door-to-door amid surge in the coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
The NCOC announced a two-week door-to-door vaccination campaign titled ‘Every Pakistani Safe from Coronavirus’ to get rid of the Covid-19. The February 1-14 vaccine campaign would cover all the people above the age of 12 years.
Addressing a news conference in the federal capital, Umar, who also heads the NCOC, had said that more than 55,000 vaccination teams would go door-to-door to vaccinate the unvaccinated individuals across the country.