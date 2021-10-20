Pakistan sets new record of merchandise and services exports.

Flight of falcon
Our monthly exports are growing at the fastest rate and were all time high in November.
In sha Allah with time and if this trend continues we are looking at a very healthy export figure of $50 B in two years.
This export figure does not include services (mostly IT) export which were $532 M in November .
