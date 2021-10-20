Pakistan sets new record of merchandise and services exports.

Imran Khan said: still we export merely peanuts nothing to be proud of this number Click to expand...

We need to increase value addition even now Pakistan exports so much raw material bcz we dont have the required facility to process goods or value add them fir more money. Hedging our bets just on textile will bankrupt us which is why we need to invest in tech exports and tourism.Vietnam exports this much in just one month. Our problem is not quantity but quality. Our quality is so $hit that once i refereed a Gujranwala based to some importers in australia only to get embarassed my self. It was a sanitaty product manfacturer and their taps broke upon twisting once or twice. I mean brass taps and pipes broke in half. Embarrassed i agreed to provide them money myself bcz the company stopped picking up calls.More than quality its the fraud that is destroying our export industry. Govt should seriously develop some sort of policy to protect foreign importers.