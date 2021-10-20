What's new

Pakistan sets new record of merchandise and services exports.

Flight of falcon

Our monthly exports are growing at the fastest rate and were all time high in November.
In sha Allah with time and if this trend continues we are looking at a very healthy export figure of $50 B in two years.
This export figure does not include services (mostly IT) export which were $532 M in November .

594C94DE-2CAF-4EDB-ACB2-0FD348CAA1E8.png
 

Pandora

Pandora

We need to increase value addition even now Pakistan exports so much raw material bcz we dont have the required facility to process goods or value add them fir more money. Hedging our bets just on textile will bankrupt us which is why we need to invest in tech exports and tourism.
still we export merely peanuts nothing to be proud of this number
Vietnam exports this much in just one month. Our problem is not quantity but quality. Our quality is so $hit that once i refereed a Gujranwala based to some importers in australia only to get embarassed my self. It was a sanitaty product manfacturer and their taps broke upon twisting once or twice. I mean brass taps and pipes broke in half. Embarrassed i agreed to provide them money myself bcz the company stopped picking up calls.

More than quality its the fraud that is destroying our export industry. Govt should seriously develop some sort of policy to protect foreign importers.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

We need to increase value addition even now Pakistan exports so much raw material bcz we dont have the required facility to process goods or value add them fir more money. Hedging our bets just on textile will bankrupt us which is why we need to invest in tech exports and tourism.
light engineering and electronics exports (like PEL, dowlance etc)
Tech and Tourism shouldn't be the "backbone" of our economy - first 2 provide jobs for millions
 
light engineering and electronics exports (like PEL, dowlance etc)
Tech and Tourism shouldn't be the "backbone" of our economy - first 2 provide jobs for millions
PEL and other such companies merely import most of their product from china and slap their tags on them. They either come completely built or in a semi knock down conditions. I mean our country cant manufacture some thing basic as a compressors and flow regulators so how can we export these products.
 
PEL and other such companies merely import most of their product from china and slap their tags on them. They either come completely built or in a semi knock down conditions. I mean our country cant manufacture some thing basic as a compressors and flow regulators so how can we export these products.
that's ok- you can start like this and overtime focus on building at least 70% of it in house
GOP should work on this front- every country that ever started did it by first assembly but through JVs and all you can get at least 70% production in house
just needs will power and initiative
 
