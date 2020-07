Pakistan Sets Eyes on China’s New J-35 Fighter Jet

Realistically, there was no way the PAF could design and develop a fifth gen fighter from scratch. Project Azm, whatever it eventually turns out to be, was always going to heavily rely on a collaboration partner, most likely China given the precedent, and using the JF-17 programme philosophy, but the Turkish TFX as a potential outlier.



Whether that's a bespoke design suited for PAF's requirements or an existing design is yet to be seen. IMO, it's unlikely to be a bespoke design, like the JF-17, because I doubt either the PAF could fully fund Azm's development, nor would the Chinese partially fund a bespoke design for the PAF if there's little chance the PLAF would acquire it in large numbers, given that they already have two fifth gen designs. The JF-17 was an exception because it was a relatively simple design, I think the total development cost was something like USD 500m back in the late 1990s, split 50/50. That isn't going to be the case this time. That realistically only leaves the FC-31/J-35 updated to meet the PAF's needs.

