What's new

Pakistan set to outdo India in introducing 5G internet: PTA

Hell hound

Hell hound

STAFF
Jun 17, 2014
4,169
2
9,620
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
THE EXPRESS TRIBUNE > BUSINESS
SHARE TWEET
Pakistan set to outdo India in introducing 5G internet: PTA
By Usman Hanif
Published: December 6, 2017
158SHARES
SHARE TWEET EMAIL
1576953-download-1512530732-898-640x480.jpg

Report says complementary demand for high-end cellphones will also increase. PHOTO: REUTERS

KARACHI: Pakistan, a fast growing digital nation, will emerge as the first nation in South Asia to introduce 5G internet services, stated the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its annual report.

It said that Pakistan would even beat the largest regional nation, India, on this front as the neighbouring country is also in the run for introducing the most advanced internet service.

“The real potential of 5G (in India) can only be realised post-2025,” Amresh Nandan, research director at advisory firm Gartner, told Quartz.
Pakistan has set its eyes on launching 5G technology by 2020 and preparations have begun to test 5G cellular connectivity, the first of its kind in South Asia, according to the PTA’s annual report for 2017.

Cabinet directs PTA to start conducting 5G tests on time

About two months ago, the federal cabinet allowed cellular companies to test 5G technology in Pakistan within the existing regulatory environment without charging the users. Network and cellular companies are conducting various lab and field tests to prepare themselves to launch the technology when it is ready.

“Yesterday, I visited a customer support centre of a cellular company and saw 5G signals on my mobile,” said Abdullah, a regular user of mobile internet services amongst millions of Pakistanis.

More than 87% of the population of Pakistan is covered by cellular mobile networks, out of which 70% are covered by 3G services while 30% can access 4G LTE services. Internet and broadband services are spreading to every nook and corner of the country, pushing the demand for more international and national connectivity, the report said, adding that international internet bandwidth is also increasing regularly.

While talking with The Express Tribune, Abdullah said he would have benefitted if he had a 5G compatible smartphone since smartphones in Pakistan are rarely compatible even with 4G technology. With the commencement of 5G services, experts state the market for high-end smart phones will also grow and mobile companies like IPhone which are not directly doing business in Pakistan may open up their stores here.

Security of Data and Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) is also an important issue for Pakistan due to its geo-political importance. In this regard, PTA is preparing guidelines for implementation by the telecom licensees.

In the wake of all the initiatives and regulatory actions, it is of utmost importance that the ICT developments in Pakistan are depicted on the national and international level.

Pakistan to test 5G mobile internet by 2020

Therefore, PTA has engaged the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to carry out a national survey for measuring the true level of ICT development in Pakistan. Subject to the issuance of Policy by the Government of Pakistan, the PTA has plans to auction more spectrums in 1800 MHz band for NGMS services, the report said.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 6th, 2017.
https://tribune.com.pk/story/1576953/2-pakistan-set-outdo-india-introducing-5g-internet-pta/
 
egodoc222

egodoc222

SENIOR MEMBER
May 29, 2013
2,892
-9
3,526
Country
India
Location
India
Good for you!!
India won't adopt 5g...until the 4g user base reaches to up-to 700million subscribers...which will take about 5-7 years!
 
swnjo

swnjo

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2015
935
-1
935
Country
India
Location
India
Hell hound said:
“Yesterday, I visited a customer support centre of a cellular company and saw 5G signals on my mobile,” said Abdullah, a regular user of mobile internet services amongst millions of Pakistanis.
Click to expand...

I bet, I am not the only one wondering how did Abdullah see 5G signals.
 
R

rohailmalhi

FULL MEMBER
Sep 11, 2009
1,868
2
1,400
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hell hound said:
“Yesterday, I visited a customer support centre of a cellular company and saw 5G signals on my mobile,” said Abdullah, a regular user of mobile internet services amongst millions of Pakistanis.
Click to expand...
But how ?
Does he have at 5G test device , or whether he just saw the ad saying that this is 5G testing site ? Or Tribunes senseless journalism.
 
ashok321

ashok321

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
17,950
4
10,078
Country
Canada
Location
Malaysia
If Abdulah is supposed to be right, three things must have been there:

1) He must have 5G set.
2) He must have 5G enabled SIM.
3) There must have been a closest tower near to him emmiting 5G signal.
 
Last edited:
Indx-techs

Indx-techs

FULL MEMBER
Dec 3, 2016
483
-3
588
Country
India
Location
India
Remembered this thread so bumped. Pak has quite much outdone India in every sector including 5G/AI/Robotics/Aerospace/human development/Industrialisation/Innovation/military.
:P
PDFanboys have been quite dreamy since 2015. Things have gone South everywhere though.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

A
5G deployment in India to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out to commence in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end
Replies
10
Views
848
Signalian
Signalian
Signalian
LTE and 5G - Radio Frequency Planning and Optimization
Replies
4
Views
651
Signalian
Signalian
Signalian
LTE to 5G - Technical Discussion
Replies
13
Views
919
unrequitted_love_suzy
unrequitted_love_suzy
beijingwalker
China Mobile preps world's first 5G VoNR service
Replies
0
Views
766
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
J
PTA to launch ‘national roaming’ for automatic SIM network transfer
Replies
0
Views
462
JackTheRipper
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom