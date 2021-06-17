What's new

Pakistan set to get 32 Billion Dollars from Out of Country Pakistani

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
33,642
65
35,561
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
www.zawya.com

Pakistan on track to receive $32bln remittances in 2022

Overseas Pakistanis remit $15.8bln during July-December 2021 period
www.zawya.com



Khaleej Times
Pakistan is on track to achieve a record $32 billion in remittance inflows in the current fiscal year 2021-22 as over nine million overseas workers remitted $15.8 billion during the first half ended on December 31, 2021.

The latest data released by the central bank, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), showed that non-resident Pakistanis sent 11.3 per cent more money back home during the July-December period compared to the same period last year.

"With $2.5 billion of inflows during December 2021, workers' remittances continued their strong impetus of remaining above $2 billion since June 2020. In terms of growth, remittances increased by 2.5 per cent month-on-month basis and 3.4 per cent year-on-year basis in December 2021," according to the central bank.
Pakistan economy has received much-needed support and relief through a consistent upward remittances trend since June 2020. The government expects $31 billion in remittances for the current fiscal year of 2021-22. Pakistan received record $29.4 billion remittances during 2020-21 compared to the $23 billion received during 2019-20.
UAE, Saudi expats lead
Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia contributed a significant share in total remittances as they sent $3 billion and $4.03 billion, respectively, during the first half of 2021-22.
Non-resident Pakistanis in the UAE remitted $453.2 million in December, while workers in Saudi Arabia sent $626.6 million, according to the central bank data.
United Kingdom ($340.8 million) and the United States of America ($248.5 million) were other significant contributors to the remittances in December.
"Proactive policy measures by the government and SBP to incentivise the use of formal channels and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic have positively contributed towards the sustained inflows of remittances since last year," SBP said in a statement.
The central bank further clarified that the July-November data of workers’ remittances have been revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) that are related to local consumption such as payment of utility bills, transfer to local Pak rupee account, etc. "Since data on these conversions was not previously available by country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data is also compiled accordingly, and this treatment will be followed going forward," the central bank statement said.
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,085
6
24,784
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
www.zawya.com

Pakistan on track to receive $32bln remittances in 2022

Overseas Pakistanis remit $15.8bln during July-December 2021 period
www.zawya.com



Khaleej Times
Pakistan is on track to achieve a record $32 billion in remittance inflows in the current fiscal year 2021-22 as over nine million overseas workers remitted $15.8 billion during the first half ended on December 31, 2021.

The latest data released by the central bank, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), showed that non-resident Pakistanis sent 11.3 per cent more money back home during the July-December period compared to the same period last year.

"With $2.5 billion of inflows during December 2021, workers' remittances continued their strong impetus of remaining above $2 billion since June 2020. In terms of growth, remittances increased by 2.5 per cent month-on-month basis and 3.4 per cent year-on-year basis in December 2021," according to the central bank.
Pakistan economy has received much-needed support and relief through a consistent upward remittances trend since June 2020. The government expects $31 billion in remittances for the current fiscal year of 2021-22. Pakistan received record $29.4 billion remittances during 2020-21 compared to the $23 billion received during 2019-20.
UAE, Saudi expats lead
Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia contributed a significant share in total remittances as they sent $3 billion and $4.03 billion, respectively, during the first half of 2021-22.
Non-resident Pakistanis in the UAE remitted $453.2 million in December, while workers in Saudi Arabia sent $626.6 million, according to the central bank data.
United Kingdom ($340.8 million) and the United States of America ($248.5 million) were other significant contributors to the remittances in December.
"Proactive policy measures by the government and SBP to incentivise the use of formal channels and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic have positively contributed towards the sustained inflows of remittances since last year," SBP said in a statement.
The central bank further clarified that the July-November data of workers’ remittances have been revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) that are related to local consumption such as payment of utility bills, transfer to local Pak rupee account, etc. "Since data on these conversions was not previously available by country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data is also compiled accordingly, and this treatment will be followed going forward," the central bank statement said.
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
Click to expand...
Got 31 billion dollars already. Thank you overseas Pakistanis
F16664D1-6769-4E41-B28E-EDB7D0FF6B72.jpeg
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,261
0
5,090
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
These people sweat and live 10 to a room but send every penny they make to their families. Their money buys all the luxuries for tax thieves and corrupt in Pakistan.

Meanwhile Patwaris buy dollars and store them or send them to their papa in London for his treatment…..
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
579
0
558
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Meanwhile Pakistanis living in Pakistan, wake up each day after 12PM, play dabu all day, don't bother picking up trash even in front of their houses, stay up untile 3 AM in the morning. Those who actually have job, show up no earlier than 10AM, take 2 hour lunches and take off for home 2 PM.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
5,284
16
9,356
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
www.zawya.com

Pakistan on track to receive $32bln remittances in 2022

Overseas Pakistanis remit $15.8bln during July-December 2021 period
www.zawya.com



Khaleej Times
Pakistan is on track to achieve a record $32 billion in remittance inflows in the current fiscal year 2021-22 as over nine million overseas workers remitted $15.8 billion during the first half ended on December 31, 2021.

The latest data released by the central bank, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), showed that non-resident Pakistanis sent 11.3 per cent more money back home during the July-December period compared to the same period last year.

"With $2.5 billion of inflows during December 2021, workers' remittances continued their strong impetus of remaining above $2 billion since June 2020. In terms of growth, remittances increased by 2.5 per cent month-on-month basis and 3.4 per cent year-on-year basis in December 2021," according to the central bank.
Pakistan economy has received much-needed support and relief through a consistent upward remittances trend since June 2020. The government expects $31 billion in remittances for the current fiscal year of 2021-22. Pakistan received record $29.4 billion remittances during 2020-21 compared to the $23 billion received during 2019-20.
UAE, Saudi expats lead
Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia contributed a significant share in total remittances as they sent $3 billion and $4.03 billion, respectively, during the first half of 2021-22.
Non-resident Pakistanis in the UAE remitted $453.2 million in December, while workers in Saudi Arabia sent $626.6 million, according to the central bank data.
United Kingdom ($340.8 million) and the United States of America ($248.5 million) were other significant contributors to the remittances in December.
"Proactive policy measures by the government and SBP to incentivise the use of formal channels and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic have positively contributed towards the sustained inflows of remittances since last year," SBP said in a statement.
The central bank further clarified that the July-November data of workers’ remittances have been revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) that are related to local consumption such as payment of utility bills, transfer to local Pak rupee account, etc. "Since data on these conversions was not previously available by country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data is also compiled accordingly, and this treatment will be followed going forward," the central bank statement said.
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
Click to expand...
NRP paal rahe hain is mulk ko.

Pehle ye gadha bheek mangta hai overseas walon se phir khamosh hojata hai Nasla aur Bahria jaise incidents mein.

Sirf favor leni aati hai, Deni nai !

21D0C532-9C8B-41B8-9B43-9CCB0134F829.jpeg

Flight of falcon said:
These people sweat and live 10 to a room but send every penny they make to their families. Their money buys all the luxuries for tax thieves and corrupt in Pakistan.

Meanwhile Patwaris buy dollars and store them or send them to their papa in London for his treatment…..
Click to expand...
And when these people buy homes and apartments in places like Nasla, Bahria town, with their hard earned money, State is no where to be seen helping them. Bas bheek leni aati hai in bhikarion ko.

Always unfair and unjust with people.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,882
2
5,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Now we must get exports up to $50 Billion while capping imports in the $30 Billion - $40 Billion range through increased domestic energy production.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
579
0
558
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
StormBreaker said:
NRP paal rahe hain is mulk ko.

Pehle ye gadha bheek mangta hai overseas walon se phir khamosh hojata hai Nasla aur Bahria jaise incidents mein.

Sirf favor leni aati hai, Deni nai !

View attachment 808901

And when these people buy homes and apartments in places like Nasla, Bahria town, with their hard earned money, State is no where to be seen helping them. Bas bheek leni aati hai in bhikarion ko.

Always unfair and unjust with people.
Click to expand...
Aik baat karo, state kis kay control mein hai? Establishment, Judiciary ya Imran Khan???
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,882
2
5,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SaadH said:
Meanwhile Pakistanis living in Pakistan, wake up each day after 12PM, play dabu all day, don't bother picking up trash even in front of their houses, stay up untile 3 AM in the morning. Those who actually have job, show up no earlier than 10AM, take 2 hour lunches and take off for home 2 PM.
Click to expand...
Many Americans do the same in these Covid times :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: . Its why productivity is declining and inflation is surging......but netflix is doing great.
 
B

Brass Knuckles

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 7, 2019
4,454
-1
3,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They are sending money to their relatives or are buying property yahan comments dekh kar aysa lgta ha jaisay Pakistanis par ehsan kar rhay hain
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

NOWorNEVER
How China and Pakistan Negotiate - CPEC
Replies
0
Views
658
NOWorNEVER
NOWorNEVER
Morpheus
Guten Tag: German D F I to invest in TPL Insurance
Replies
0
Views
239
Morpheus
Morpheus
Shehr Abbasi
  • Locked
Chinamember uses PDF for 12.5 Hours in One Day!!!!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
waz
waz
Shahzaz ud din
Born in the US, raised in Pakistan: Man who founded two billion-dollar companies
Replies
2
Views
776
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
Shahzaz ud din
Pakistan’s first fashion billionaire?
Replies
2
Views
3K
Mumm-Ra
Mumm-Ra

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom