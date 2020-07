Government of Pakistan is committed to the timely completion of projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It has decided to establish first-ever 700 megawatts (MW) solar captive power plant to provide energy to the CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZs) namely M3-Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC). The Board of Investment (BOI) has informed that the Chinese companies had proposed to establish a solar power plant for SEZs under CPEC. Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), partner with Chinese companies in this power plant project, will ensure estimated power requirement for both SEZs.