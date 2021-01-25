What's new

Pakistan Set to Break Records for Kinnow Exports Amid COVID-19

Pakistan Set to Break Records for Kinnow Exports Amid COVID-19

Posted 9 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi

Kinnow | Pakistan | COVID-19 | ProPakistani


In a surprising turn of events, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for Pakistani Kinnow in international markets.


Known as the Mandarin Hybrid fruit that delivers a flavor akin to none, markets such as Russia, Iran, and other Central Asian countries look forward to buying the fruit every year. Only last year, Pakistan earned its highest export revenue of $222 million from exports amounting to 370,000 tonnes of Kinnow.

As per reports, Pakistan’s total trade volume for Kinnow sits at Rs. 125 billion. Among major harvesting units, Faisalabad and Sargodha account for the majority of Kinnow yield, amassing 80% of total production in Pakistan last year.
250,000 individuals are employed during the Kinnow season at 350 production facilities across the country.

On average, Pakistan exports 3 to 4 lac tonnes of Kinnow every year. Central Asian countries such as Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are some of the main export destinations for the fruit, with Russia being the biggest buyer in the export market.

Although the demand continues to increase every season, exporters and local distribution hubs this year are facing problems with the international supply chain.

There’s stark unavailability of containers along the trade belt, mostly along the Gwadar and Karachi seaports, due to problems such as the closure of land and sea routes, restrictions on air travel, and cash-strapped businesses looking to buy Kinnow on installments.
The problems are surely there, but there’s massive room for periodic improvements.

Local exporters this year have set a target for exporting 3.5 lac tonnes of Kinnow to international markets. The probability of achieving this target has also increased due to the coronavirus, with countries across the globe turning their attention towards another massive yield of fruit in Pakistan.

Keeping in view the highly anticipated Kinnow yield during the new season, coupled with on-and-off supply-chain issues, Pakistan is still capable to increase its total exports of the fruit and associated products to $1 billion. To achieve this, there’s a need for the government to integrate the local supply and distribution channels in accordance with international practices.

Even if we break all records this isnt the way to go forward. We need to become industrialized. Cannot become a developed nation by breaking records of selling kinnows
 
You're right, but if we industrialise agriculture we can have a sustainable rural economy. A sustainable rural economy is important. We don't have 50 million people running to the cities to fill manufacturing roles.
 
Last edited:
You don't know the potential of agri, olive, palm oil industries. Do you??
 
Doesnt matter if you dont have the industry to back it up. I know the potential what you fail to understand is that potential alone cannot push us into the path of becoming a developed nation. All countries that have did so not by selling kinnows or olive but by becoming industrial hub. We need to follow the same path.
 
I hope one day I will found them in France too.
 
You crawl before you walk and you walk before you run mere bahi..
Industries are becoming autonomous bahi... conventional industry system as we know it wont be there in few years as machines are taking jobs of people day by day...

We need our youth to become innovators not factory workers... secondly Pakistan needs to use tech in farming too
 
Part of overall package. Let's be happy for every positive development.

Pakistanis are just negative for the sake of being negative...
 
Pakistan has an immense fruit export potential as the quality produced in Pakistan is top in the world.
I worked on a project of almonds in northern balochistan. This type of almond produced in balochistan is one of the top and most expensive. Didnt go ahead with it due to financial and time constraints but man if those are exported, the profit margin is huge.
 
‘Acceptance issues slowing down kinnow exports’






KARACHI: Kinnow exports are going slow in the ongoing season, mostly because of lack of acceptance in Afghanistan and Iran market through land routes, an industry official said on Friday.

“Citrus exports have been sluggish in the first month of the season with processing units working at 50 percent of their output capacity,” said Ahmad Jawad, Vice President Pakistan Businesses Forum in a statement.

Jawad said in previous seasons Pakistani kinnow was mostly routed through Afghanistan for Central Asain states, but this time the acceptability was less.

“If the situation doesn’t change, Pakistan can miss kinnow exports can drop to 70,000 tons, missing the target by a big margin by the end of season.”

Jawad said as total production of kinnow was around 2.1 million ton, the production of quality exportable kinnow was appropriate.

The country's kinnow industry is worth around Rs125 billion ($781 million) and the entire economy of Punjab's key Bhalwal and Sargodha areas depends on kinnow cultivation. Some 250 kinnow processing facilities in the region provide direct employment to 250,000 people.

He said Iran was the second largest market for kinnow export, if it opened timely the export of product would increase 40 percent but our previous efforts in this regard put in vain which we did.
Jawad urged the Iranian government to allow kinnow exports from February 1 for the period of two months or through barter trade.

He highlighted that India had also started the production of kinnow from the last three to four years, which would be a threat to Pakistan in the international market.

“Apart from the structural flaws in our horticulture sector the ongoing weaker rupee and high-inflation are also playing havoc,” he said adding, “The cost of growing fruits and vegetables has been on the rise after substantial rupee depreciation in the past year and headline inflation now scaling new heights every month”. Increased cost of inputs was also making it difficult for fruit and vegetable exporters to remain competitive in international markets, he added.

Kinnow exporters trying to capitalize on higher export demands
N H Zuberi 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum vice president Ahmad Jawad has said the onset of COVID-19 is driving the demand for fresh and processed citrus products up around the world, and the Pakistani kinnow exporters have been trying to capitalize on these market conditions.

He said kinnow exports to the United Kingdom by air had begun as well. A consignment of 2.2 tons had reached Manchester, and now fresh kinnow consignments would be delivered on a regular basis throughout the season through special arrangements. Nevertheless, Pakistan has witnessed a downward trend in kinnow exports, which seems to be directly related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Jawad said disruption in transport operations might have resulted in the decline in exports, and it had been becoming costlier to send the exports to the Middle Eastern and Chinese markets where the demand was still strong.

Moreover, Afghanistan recently imposed a duty on Pakistani kinnows.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are to hold the next round of parleys on a new draft of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) at the end of the current month or early next month as the term of the pact expires on February 11.

Ahmad Jawad said the federal government was not even willing to raise the quota issue with its Indonesian counterpart as the island country issued quota at a time when the kinnow season was about to end here.

“We have suggested barter trade with Indonesia — selling kinnow against large palm oil imports — but to no avail,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

