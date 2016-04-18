What's new

Pakistan set to allow export of 14 items to Kabul

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
71,260
78
114,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Govt set to allow export of 14 items to Kabul

Mushtaq Ghumman
21 Jan, 2022





ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to allow export of those 14 items whose major raw materials/components are imported in Pak rupees and remove 45 Regulatory Duty (RD) on import of pine nut (Chilghoza) from Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture, which was opposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Commerce Ministry, in its summary to the Prime Minister, who is also Minister In Charge Commerce, stated that in order to facilitate the export of perishable goods to Afghanistan, export of fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat are allowed against Pakistani currency on filing of regular shipping bills without the requirement of E-form under Export Policy Order.

Keeping in view the precarious situation owing to freezing of Afghan funds abroad, Ministry of Commerce had proposed adding rice and pharmaceuticals to the list of items allowed to be exported to Afghanistan against Pakistan currency. The proposal was supported by the FBR, and a summary was placed before the ECC in this regard, but was deferred due to reservations of the SBP.

Due to the situation in Afghanistan and absence of any formal banking infrastructure in the country, exports from Pakistan to Afghanistan have declined from $ 517.24 million during July-December FY 2020-21 to S 328.25 million during same time period of FY 2021-22.

In an inter-ministerial meeting on Foreign Currency Reserves held on January 4, 2022 Finance Minister had desired Ministry of Commerce to examine the pros and cons of Afghan trade in Pak Rupees.

Ministry of Commerce held a meeting on with FBR and SBP to deliberate on the matter. FBR supported the proposal of allowing exports in Pak Rupees, while SBP opposed the proposal.

In this respect, one option is to allow trade with Afghanistan in Pak Rupee (PKR) without specification of items. However, it would not be appropriate to allow export of those items whose major raw materials/components are imported as this is likely to adversely affect the current account deficit.

A more appropriate option would be to allow export of those items to Afghanistan against Pakistan currency which constitute a significant part of exports to Afghanistan and are not likely to affect Pakistan’s import bill. Besides, the items already allowed for export against PKR under EPO, 2020 form a major component of exports to Afghanistan, covering over 60% of overall exports.

The proposed list is as follows:
(i) cereal goats, meal, pellets etc;
(ii) animal & vegetable fats and oil;
(iii) malt extracts, food preparation ;(
iv) food preparations n.e.s;
(v) organic chemicals;
(vi) essential oils, perfumes;
(vii) soaps; (viii) plastic and rubber;
(ix) iron and steel; b
(x) aluminum and products;
(xi) wooden/fiberboard and plywood;
(xii) paper and paperboard;
(xiii) machinery/electronics and;
(xiv) tanning, dyeing extracts and pigments.

The overall export of these items was $186.48 million during July-December 2020 whereas their share in overall export to Afghanistan was $36.6 million in the comparable period last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,693
8
3,978
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ghareeb_Da_Baal said:
Keep pleasing namak harams
Click to expand...
I know how you feel bro, but we need Afghanistan to be stable. that can only happen if they are economically stable, so this is good for both countries. They need help, but we also them to return to normal life.

Instability in Afghanistan will only make things worse for us, so let's deal with the anger in a constructive manner, and not criticise everything.
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2019
1,089
1
806
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
peagle said:
I know how you feel bro, but we need Afghanistan to be stable. that can only happen if they are economically stable, so this is good for both countries. They need help, but we also them to return to normal life.

Instability in Afghanistan will only make things worse for us, so let's deal with the anger in a constructive manner, and not criticise everything.
Click to expand...
No matter how much you feed a 🦂 scorpion it will always sting you. Afghanistan is inherently unstable, such actions won't help stability in any way. As soon as the afghans start getting money they will spend it for fighting and pedophilia. If the group from kandhar gets time to settle the northern group will go for a winter sleep but won't die just like the kandhar group didn't, they both are two sides of same coin. Taliban's screwed Pakistan now the northeners will screw CIS.
 
Last edited:
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
817
-10
961
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Meliodas said:
No matter how much you feed a 🦂 scorpion it will always sting you. Afghanistan is inherently unstable, such actions won't help stability in any way. As soon as the afghans start getting money they will spend it for fighting and pedophilia. If the group from kandhar gets time to settle the northern group will go for a winter sleep but won't die just like the kandhar group didn't, they both are two sides of same coin. Taliban's screwed Pakistan now the northeners will screw CIS.
Click to expand...
In trade, importer and exporter both get benefits,
I think if Afghanistan got stable, we can send Afghan refugees back,

I know, how much Pakistan will beg for them, they still bite us as they love Indians, instead us, same they did when Pakistan created, they gave vote against Pakistan's admission to UN in 1947.
We can change friends but not bad neighbors.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
255
0
334
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
JackTheRipper said:
In trade, importer and exporter both get benefits,
I think if Afghanistan got stable, we can send Afghan refugees back,

I know, how much Pakistan will beg for them, they still bite us as they love Indians, instead us, same they did when Pakistan created, they gave vote against Pakistan's admission to UN in 1947.
We can change friends but not bad neighbors.
Click to expand...
If they get stable and form a powerful centralised army and ally with India? Could there become a possibility of a 2 front war? 🤔
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2019
1,089
1
806
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JackTheRipper said:
In trade, importer and exporter both get benefits,
I think if Afghanistan got stable, we can send Afghan refugees back,

I know, how much Pakistan will beg for them, they still bite us as they love Indians, instead us, same they did when Pakistan created, they gave vote against Pakistan's admission to UN in 1947.
We can change friends but not bad neighbors.
Click to expand...
"Refugees" won't go back. Every baby that's born in Afghanistan wants to get out of it. Did you not see what happened last year.
Bleek said:
If they get stable and form a powerful centralised army and ally with India? Could there become a possibility of a 2 front war? 🤔
Click to expand...
Pakistan is already facing 3 front war. India, Afghanistan and Iran.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
255
0
334
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meliodas said:
"Refugees" won't go back. Every baby that's born in Afghanistan wants to get out of it. Did you not see what happened last year.

Pakistan is already facing 3 front war. India, Afghanistan and Iran.
Click to expand...
How real is the Iran threat?
 
GOAT

GOAT

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 15, 2021
34
0
46
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
ghazi52 said:
Govt set to allow export of 14 items to Kabul

Mushtaq Ghumman
21 Jan, 2022





ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to allow export of those 14 items whose major raw materials/components are imported in Pak rupees and remove 45 Regulatory Duty (RD) on import of pine nut (Chilghoza) from Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture, which was opposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Commerce Ministry, in its summary to the Prime Minister, who is also Minister In Charge Commerce, stated that in order to facilitate the export of perishable goods to Afghanistan, export of fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat are allowed against Pakistani currency on filing of regular shipping bills without the requirement of E-form under Export Policy Order.

Keeping in view the precarious situation owing to freezing of Afghan funds abroad, Ministry of Commerce had proposed adding rice and pharmaceuticals to the list of items allowed to be exported to Afghanistan against Pakistan currency. The proposal was supported by the FBR, and a summary was placed before the ECC in this regard, but was deferred due to reservations of the SBP.

Due to the situation in Afghanistan and absence of any formal banking infrastructure in the country, exports from Pakistan to Afghanistan have declined from $ 517.24 million during July-December FY 2020-21 to S 328.25 million during same time period of FY 2021-22.

In an inter-ministerial meeting on Foreign Currency Reserves held on January 4, 2022 Finance Minister had desired Ministry of Commerce to examine the pros and cons of Afghan trade in Pak Rupees.

Ministry of Commerce held a meeting on with FBR and SBP to deliberate on the matter. FBR supported the proposal of allowing exports in Pak Rupees, while SBP opposed the proposal.

In this respect, one option is to allow trade with Afghanistan in Pak Rupee (PKR) without specification of items. However, it would not be appropriate to allow export of those items whose major raw materials/components are imported as this is likely to adversely affect the current account deficit.

A more appropriate option would be to allow export of those items to Afghanistan against Pakistan currency which constitute a significant part of exports to Afghanistan and are not likely to affect Pakistan’s import bill. Besides, the items already allowed for export against PKR under EPO, 2020 form a major component of exports to Afghanistan, covering over 60% of overall exports.

The proposed list is as follows:
(i) cereal goats, meal, pellets etc;
(ii) animal & vegetable fats and oil;
(iii) malt extracts, food preparation ;(
iv) food preparations n.e.s;
(v) organic chemicals;
(vi) essential oils, perfumes;
(vii) soaps; (viii) plastic and rubber;
(ix) iron and steel; b
(x) aluminum and products;
(xi) wooden/fiberboard and plywood;
(xii) paper and paperboard;
(xiii) machinery/electronics and;
(xiv) tanning, dyeing extracts and pigments.

The overall export of these items was $186.48 million during July-December 2020 whereas their share in overall export to Afghanistan was $36.6 million in the comparable period last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Click to expand...
This is exactly the type of trade policy that should be encouraged.
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2019
1,089
1
806
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
How real is the Iran threat?
Click to expand...
Very real and it's not just confined to Baluchistan as people might believe. They have a strong network that they use to leverage sect, also it's an inlet for Russian aspirations in Pakistan.
GOAT said:
This is exactly the type of trade policy that should be encouraged.
Click to expand...
It will screw the already weak PKR, country is already facing a storm of inflation this will put the economy in freefall.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
255
0
334
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meliodas said:
Very real and it's not just confined to Baluchistan as people might believe. They have a strong network that they use to leverage sect, also it's an inlet for Russian aspirations in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
I don't understand, what is Iran trying to achieve and why? A broken Pakistan?
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,804
-1
9,378
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
We need to increase our influence in Afghanistan.
Insh'Allah one day Pakistan and Afghanistan will become one country.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,693
8
3,978
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Meliodas said:
No matter how much you feed a 🦂 scorpion it will always sting you. Afghanistan is inherently unstable, such actions won't help stability in any way. As soon as the afghans start getting money they will spend it for fighting and pedophilia. If the group from kandhar gets time to settle the northern group will go for a winter sleep but won't die just like the kandhar group didn't, they both are two sides of same coin. Taliban's screwed Pakistan now the northeners will screw CIS.
Click to expand...
I wont disagree with you because essentially I feel you are right. But we can't run our lives purely with emotions, especially we cannot run Pakistan only with emotions.

I sincerely believe, despite our problems, as a nation we are better, sometimes doing the right thing requires constant sacrifices. Yes, we cannot pay the sacrifices we have in the past, but we can't shut our doors to decency either. I am not at all religious, but my moral compass comes from Islam and teachings of Muhammad, they taught me to show patience and try to do the decent thing, as much as you can.

I think we are still capable of doing the right thing, I won't oppose you, but I will ask you not to close your heart completely, let enough space for others to show they may have changed, that's not asking for much. Stay blessed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

M
Pakistan's Strategic Corridors and Projects
Replies
3
Views
2K
phantomrush
P
Horus
Fighting Pakistan's War.
2
Replies
29
Views
6K
Indus Falcon
Indus Falcon
core
PAKISTAN FACT FILE : US
Replies
0
Views
4K
core
core
MBI Munshi
INDIA, BANGLADESH EMBARK ON STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP SILENTLY
31 32 33 34 35 36
Replies
536
Views
32K
mohammed007
mohammed007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom