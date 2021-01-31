What's new

Pakistan sends plane to China for 500,000 vaccine doses

xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,062
3
5,969
Country
China
Location
China
A Pakistani plane brought half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines back from China. Beijing promised to donate the jabs over a phone call last week between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart. The South Asian country is set to launch a vaccination drive next week, which will initially target health workers. Authorities carried out a mock drill in Karachi on January 30. Pakistan says it has also secured 17 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, and is currently reviewing Russia's Sputnik V jab.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom