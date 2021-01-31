Pakistan sends plane to China for 500,000 vaccine doses

A Pakistani plane brought half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines back from China. Beijing promised to donate the jabs over a phone call last week between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart. The South Asian country is set to launch a vaccination drive next week, which will initially target health workers. Authorities carried out a mock drill in Karachi on January 30. Pakistan says it has also secured 17 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, and is currently reviewing Russia's Sputnik V jab.