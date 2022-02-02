Pakistan sends more aid as humanitarian crisis unfolds in Afghanistan​

PACF hands over 13 truckloads of relief goods to Afghan officials at Torkham borderFebruary 02, 2022The relief goods included 353 tonnes of winter and hygiene packs and food items.Pakistan on Wednesday sent another consignment of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its efforts to ward off looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) handed over 13 truckloads of relief goods to Afghan officials at Torkham border. The relief goods included 353 tonnes of winter and hygiene packs and food items.Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin and Country Coordinator Malteser International Pakistan Fayaz Hussain Shah were present on the occasion from the Pakistani side while DG of NGOs Management Qari Ehsanullah Jalili, Director Ministry of Economy Syed Ahmed Ibrahimi and other officials represented Afghanistan.Afghanistan is currently facing a huge economic crisis as the Taliban government does not have enough financial resources to smoothly run the war-torn country.Traders and small businessmen on the streets of Kabul are worried over the ongoing economic crisis and accuse Washington of pushing their country toward economic collapse.The US government has blocked over $9 billion of the Afghan central bank’s reserves, and many donors and organisations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have halted payments since the Taliban swept to power on Aug 15.