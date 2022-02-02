What's new

Pakistan sends more aid as humanitarian crisis unfolds in Afghanistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
71,886
78
115,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan sends more aid as humanitarian crisis unfolds in Afghanistan​


PACF hands over 13 truckloads of relief goods to Afghan officials at Torkham border


News Desk
February 02, 2022

the relief goods included 353 tonnes of winter and hygiene packs and food items photo express

The relief goods included 353 tonnes of winter and hygiene packs and food items.


Pakistan on Wednesday sent another consignment of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its efforts to ward off looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) handed over 13 truckloads of relief goods to Afghan officials at Torkham border. The relief goods included 353 tonnes of winter and hygiene packs and food items.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin and Country Coordinator Malteser International Pakistan Fayaz Hussain Shah were present on the occasion from the Pakistani side while DG of NGOs Management Qari Ehsanullah Jalili, Director Ministry of Economy Syed Ahmed Ibrahimi and other officials represented Afghanistan.



WhatsApp-Image-2022-02-02-at-9-29-33-PM1643822139-0.jpeg



Afghanistan is currently facing a huge economic crisis as the Taliban government does not have enough financial resources to smoothly run the war-torn country.


WhatsApp-Image-2022-02-02-at-9-29-34-PM-(2)1643822139-1.jpeg



Traders and small businessmen on the streets of Kabul are worried over the ongoing economic crisis and accuse Washington of pushing their country toward economic collapse.

The US government has blocked over $9 billion of the Afghan central bank’s reserves, and many donors and organisations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have halted payments since the Taliban swept to power on Aug 15.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
363
0
479
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Must be nice to know that we are feeding the same people who laugh at the deaths of our soldiers and civilians in terrorist attacks

Many of them support what is happening in Kashmir too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan sends humanitarian aid worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan
Replies
7
Views
344
darksider
darksider
ghazi52
US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
187
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
ghazi52
China to continue providing emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan'
Replies
0
Views
129
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
EU allocated over $300 million in humanitarian aid for Afghan people
Replies
0
Views
184
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Over 1,600 tons of relief items sent as Pakistan’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan continues
Replies
0
Views
176
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom