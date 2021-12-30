Pakistan sends humanitarian aid worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan - Pakistan Observer ISLAMABAD – First consignment of 1800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan from Pakistan has crossed Torkham border on Thursday. The consignment is part of the humanitarian package of Rs. 5 billion for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister...

First consignment of 1800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan from Pakistan has crossed Torkham border on Thursday.The consignment is part of the humanitarian package of Rs. 5 billion for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.The package includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelters and emergency medical supplies. The first consignment was handed over by Mr. Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, to the Afghan side.Pakistan believes that the current humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan requires immediate attention of the international community. It is critical that the world community upscale its efforts to reach out to the Afghan people on an urgent basis to help address the humanitarian crisis and stabilize the economic situation.Pakistan will continue its efforts in support of the fraternal Afghan people as part of our commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.