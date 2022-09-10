Pakistan sells Soviet-Era artillery to Ukraine

"The massive needs of the Ukrainian Army when it comes to artillery are being met from some unorthodox sources- Ukrainian artillerymen were spotted using 122mm HE artillery projectiles made by Pakistani Ordnance Factories (POF)""We can identify these projectiles through a few key aspects, even though the marking differs from what has been seen before: firstly, distinct British-origin packaging widely used by POF and then LIU-4 fuzes, unique to Pakistani 122mm.""These projectiles were manufactured only a few months ago - highly likely explicitly for export to Ukraine going by factors we won't detail here. Yet another demonstration of just how Western partners obtain the most needed materiel for the Ukrainian Armed Forces."You can also see some "thank you" from the western audience._______________________________________________________________________________________________________Read the thread for more information. Pakistan still produces Soviet-Era artilery which the Ukraine army badly needs. The packaging is better than those produced in Russia & Ukraine.Although I support neutrality and do believe that NATO are the aggressors here, it's fair game as Russia has been heavily supplying India. Not to mention, Ukraine has helped us in the past, so, on a personal level, this is "here's what I owe you".