Pakistan sells Soviet-Era artillery to Ukraine

PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

Apr 30, 2012
"The massive needs of the Ukrainian Army when it comes to artillery are being met from some unorthodox sources- Ukrainian artillerymen were spotted using 122mm HE artillery projectiles made by Pakistani Ordnance Factories (POF)"
🇵🇰

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564655387655151623


"We can identify these projectiles through a few key aspects, even though the marking differs from what has been seen before: firstly, distinct British-origin packaging widely used by POF and then LIU-4 fuzes, unique to Pakistani 122mm."

"These projectiles were manufactured only a few months ago - highly likely explicitly for export to Ukraine going by factors we won't detail here. Yet another demonstration of just how Western partners obtain the most needed materiel for the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

You can also see some "thank you" from the western audience.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564951616289218560

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565672322408873984

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565666378727956481

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565663996652535808

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565723802977406984


Read the thread for more information. Pakistan still produces Soviet-Era artilery which the Ukraine army badly needs. The packaging is better than those produced in Russia & Ukraine.

Although I support neutrality and do believe that NATO are the aggressors here, it's fair game as Russia has been heavily supplying India. Not to mention, Ukraine has helped us in the past, so, on a personal level, this is "here's what I owe you".
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Proud moment for all Pakistanis.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
In your last comment about Russia supplying India, what did you expect? Looking at our history, during multiple conflicts, we were sanctioned by so-called western friends, while the Russians didn't turn away from their allies. That should tell you something, but alas, the Pakistani nation suffers from Sickle-Cell disease; we keep betting on the wrong horse.

We should have played both sides like the Indians, and we wouldn't be on our knees giving the Americans a blowjob. Our diplomacy was piss poor beat on the Indians as much as you like; they've played an excellent game and are ahead in the race.

A simple business rule should have been taught to our poor FA pass generals: never burn your bridges, from the beginning we made an enemy out of the Russians for no reason what so ever, and with no benefits.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We always bet on the right winning horse.

We bet on the US and defeated the Soviets.

We bet on China and China became a economic power.

We bet on Azeris and Armenians lost.

We bet on Turkiye and Greece is losing.

We bet on Saudia and Iranians are losing.

We bet on Ukraine and Russia is losing.
99% of the things you listed have nothing to do with us or benefit us. China was going to be a power regardless of Pakistan, and you honestly think Pakistan was a deal maker, Lol? The same one that is going around with a begging bowl, and it couldn't develop its economy, let alone its power sector, lol.
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Oct 15, 2017
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We bet on Azeris and Armenians lost.
No shit. Azeris out number Armenians 3 to 1.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We bet on Turkiye and Greece is losing.
No shit. Turks out number Greeks 8 to 1.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We bet on the US and defeated the Soviets.
No shit. Americans out number Russians 2 to 1.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We bet on China and China became a economic power.
No shit. Chinese out number Americans 4 to 1.

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We bet on Ukraine and Russia is losing.
No shit. Russians out number Ukrainians 4 to 1.
 
K

khail007

Mar 25, 2008
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We always bet on the right winning horse.

We bet on the US and defeated the Soviets.

We bet on China and China became a economic power.

We bet on Azeris and Armenians lost.

We bet on Turkiye and Greece is losing.

We bet on Saudia and Iranians are losing.

We bet on Ukraine and Russia is losing.
Dear appreciate your love and patriotism for Pakistan and it is duty of every Pakistani toward mother soil.
The picture you painted in the post shows no significance of our role but as a 'better' and that is not a good symptom when one only bets because the 'betters' are well known as 'gamblers' and they tend to lose everything in short or long.
 
Sliver

Sliver

Jul 16, 2010
which side is china supporting in the war? isnt there a respect for chinese POV or is there any sort of understanding?

at the beginning of the war, Pakistan was clearly with Russia - with Imran Khan the only foreign head to be in Russia and never condemned it.
at the worst case, Pakistan wanted to be neutral so as to not be in opposing camp with China.
looks like Pak is being pulled in both ways and hasn't made up its mind - Chinese camp? US camp? neutral?
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Oct 15, 2017
Sliver said:
which side is china supporting in the war? isnt there a respect for chinese POV or is there any sort of understanding?

at the beginning of the war, Pakistan was clearly with Russia - with Imran Khan the only foreign head to be in Russia and never condemned it.
at the worst case, Pakistan wanted to be neutral so as to not be in opposing camp with China.
looks like Pak is being pulled in both ways and hasn't made up its mind - Chinese camp? US camp? neutral?
China supports Russia. Russia is a Chinese vassal. A weak Ukraine makes a better Chinese vassal.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
We always bet on the right winning horse.

We bet on the US and defeated the Soviets.

We bet on China and China became a economic power.

We bet on Azeris and Armenians lost.

We bet on Turkiye and Greece is losing.

We bet on Saudia and Iranians are losing.

We bet on Ukraine and Russia is losing.
But where it matters.....Kashmir we say betting is haram.
 
I

Iron Shrappenel

Aug 15, 2015
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
China supports Russia. Russia is a Chinese vassal. A weak Ukraine makes a better Chinese vassal.
Bro, just take a break. No amount of Russian wunder waffen is helping them. Bad strategic mistakes. On top bad allies. Mi-28NM no diff, Krasnopol no diff, T-90M no diff. All we are missing is the almighty Armata at this point for the bucket list.
 

