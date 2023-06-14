Pakistan sees remittances slip to $24.83bn after a 13pc year-on-year dip

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan experienced a 13 per cent decline in remittances inflow during the July-May period of 2022-23 when the compared with the last year [2021-22] due to multiple factors ranging from record-high inflation and the better exchange rate offered by black market.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the amount received during the period under consideration stood at $24.83 billion against the previous level of $28.49bn, representing a $3.66bn reduction.
When it comes to the month-on-month comparison, the remittances in May fell to $2.10bn against $2.20bn in April.
This decrease is basically triggered by the high inflation and economic slowdown in host countries, forcing the expats to tighten their belt.
But the huge difference in exchange rate between the official and the open market means that the more people are inclined to use unofficial mode of transfer – hawala and hundi – giving a boost to the black market.
That’s reducing the difference between the official and open market exchange rates is a must to curb black market and hoarding.
It is this background that forced the government to introduce a law to curb the trend of hoarding US dollar and other important foreign currencies, which says any person or organisation involved in the practice would face imprisonment and fine.
A region-wise comparison shows that the most the largest share of the remittances continues to come from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which is quite opposite to the general impression spread through social media and other means of communication.
So it isn’t surprising that the Saudi Arabia is the largest contributor in the overall home remittances inflows. But the share fell by 16pc to $6 billion in the July-May period this fiscal year from $7 billion in 2021-22.
As far as other countries are concerned in the first 11 months this fiscal year, remittances from the UK stood at $3.711bn with an 8pc dip, United States $2.8bn (1pc increase) and UAE $4.32 billion (19pc decline). Similarly, inflows from EU fell by 7.7pc to $2.8bn.
Workers' remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.1 billion during May 2023.
