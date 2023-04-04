What's new

Pakistan sees lowest output of cotton in four decades

Sindh reported over 46pc year-on-year loss in yield as the lint production in the province this year stood at 1,879,019 bales against 3,513,143 bales last year.

Pakistan’s cotton output reached a high of 14.1m bales in the year 2004-05. But it dropped to 7m bales in 2020-21 and about 9.45m bales in 2021-22 as the country’s per acre yield contracted to half of the crop productivity in other countries of the region.

Expressing concern over the continuous decline in cotton production and acreage over the years, a recent meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs8,500 per 40kg as the intervention price on a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to attract growers towards the crop.

Pricing

The ministry informed the ECC that in order to draw up a cotton intervention price proposal, consultations were held with all stakeholders including the provincial governments, growers and cotton associations in January and February.

Stakeholders, including the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, called for pegging the cotton intervention price with the import parity price in line with the policy adopted over the past two years.

The ECC constituted a cotton price review committee with the mandate to review market prices and propose intervention on a fortnightly basis.

Pakistan sees lowest output of cotton in four decades

Ginners say they are still holding 301,720 bales in their stocks against last year’s inventory of 93,833 bales.
Pakistan’s garment industry can very well survive lost of local cotton. It has been importing some raw cotton for its domestic and export needs. The low margin textile segments will suffer.

By the way alot of Indian ladies in Dubai buy hordes of Gul Ahmed, Khaadi, Sana Safinas, Al karam to supply in India.
 
Pakistan’s garment industry can very well survive lost of local cotton. It has been importing some raw cotton for its domestic and export needs. The low margin textile segments will suffer.

By the way alot of Indian ladies in Dubai buy hordes of Gul Ahmed, Khaadi, Sana Safinas, Al karam to supply in India.
Indians buy Pakistani brands in India.
 

