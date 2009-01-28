Pakistan seeks world role against illegal capital flight from poor countries
PAKISTAN Updated on 2020-09-24 , 07:25 pm
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for developing a system to bring back the money stashed in tax-free countries after looting from developing countries.
The premier was virtually addressing a high-level key panel of the United Nations (UN) on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity.
He demanded the world forum to play role for curbing looting of money from poor countries, adding that billions of dollars were sent abroad through white collar crimes.
He called for a check and balance system for multinational corporations to carry money from one country to other, adding that action must be taken against individuals and companies involved in illegal flight of money from poor countries.
The Pakistan premier said that people have given the mandate of eliminating corruption from the country to the PTI government.
Khan said that coronavirus pandemic affected whole world causing increase in poverty rate.
Pakistan managed to tackle the Covid-19 through smart lockdown, he highlighted, adding that $1.25 billion package was announced for poor segment of society to help them in difficult times.
He stressed that PTI government will follow the principals of Riyast e Madina.
PAKISTAN Updated on 2020-09-24 , 07:25 pm
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for developing a system to bring back the money stashed in tax-free countries after looting from developing countries.
The premier was virtually addressing a high-level key panel of the United Nations (UN) on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity.
He demanded the world forum to play role for curbing looting of money from poor countries, adding that billions of dollars were sent abroad through white collar crimes.
He called for a check and balance system for multinational corporations to carry money from one country to other, adding that action must be taken against individuals and companies involved in illegal flight of money from poor countries.
The Pakistan premier said that people have given the mandate of eliminating corruption from the country to the PTI government.
Khan said that coronavirus pandemic affected whole world causing increase in poverty rate.
Pakistan managed to tackle the Covid-19 through smart lockdown, he highlighted, adding that $1.25 billion package was announced for poor segment of society to help them in difficult times.
He stressed that PTI government will follow the principals of Riyast e Madina.
Pakistan seeks world role against illegal capital flight from poor countries - GNN HD News
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for developing a system to bring back the money stashed in tax-free countries after looting from developing countries.
gnnhd.tv
Last edited: