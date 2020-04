Just $28b... That's the tiny amount of money our country isn't able to pay and having to sell its izzat and ask for bailouts and write offs. It breaks my heart at the state of the country people like Sharifs, Zardaris and Bhuttos have left us that we are even struggling to pay just $28b.





Some small cities in the world have higher budgets than that in a single year.





Buhat peechay reh gaye hain yaar.

Click to expand...